पाक सेना प्रमुख ने की सात कट्टर आतंकियों कि फांसी की पुष्टि, पेशावर स्कूल हमले के सभी दोषी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इस्लामाबाद Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 04:04 AM IST
Pak army chief confirms the hanging of 7 hardcore terrorists, all guilty of Peshawar school attack
पाकिस्तान सेना प्रमुख जनरल कमर जावेद बाजवा ने शुक्रवार को सात कट्टर आतंकियों कि फांसी की पुष्टि की है। उन्हें विशेष सैन्य अदालत द्वारा दिसंबर 2014 पेशावर स्कूल हमले मामले में फांसी की सजा सुनाई थी। 

इस आतंकी हमले में ज्यादातर स्कूली बच्चे समेत 150 लोग मारे गए थे। सेना ने कहा कि सभी सात आतंकी 85 व्यक्तियों की मौत और 109 घायल पीड़ितों के लिए जिम्मेदार थे। 
taliban and haqqani network four terrorists killed by US drone strike in pakistan waziristan
Pakistan

15 दिनों के भीतर पाक पर US का दूसरा ड्रोन हमला, तालिबान-हक्कानी के 4 आतंकी ढेर

पाकिस्तान के बॉर्डर से सटे वजीरिस्तान में अमेरिका ने चार आतंकियों को मार गिराया है।

9 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan said India might be involved in killing Chinese citizen in Karachi
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान ने लगाया भारत पर चीनी नागरिक की हत्या का आरोप, बताई यह वजह

9 फरवरी 2018

9 फरवरी 2018

protest against pakistan army at khyber pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में लगे सेना के खिलाफ नारे- 'ये जो दहशतगर्दी है, इसके पीछे वर्दी है'

7 फरवरी 2018

7 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan Said, We Will Give Reply To India
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की गीदड़ भभकी, बोला- भारत की कार्रवाई का देंगे करारा जवाब

6 फरवरी 2018

6 फरवरी 2018

hindu labour daughter krishna kohli became senate candidate at pakistan
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की कृष्णा कोहलीः एक हिंदू मजदूर की बेटी जो बनी सीनेट की उम्मीदवार

8 फरवरी 2018

8 फरवरी 2018

Rajiv Gandhi and Benazir Bhutto were ready to resolve Kashmir dispute says Asif Ali Zardari 
Pakistan

पूर्व पाक राष्ट्रपति का दावा, 'राजीव गांधी की हत्या न होती तो सुलझ सकता था कश्मीर मुद्दा'

7 फरवरी 2018

7 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan afraid of india on China Pak Economic Corridor project
Pakistan

खौफ में पाक, बोला- भारत बना रहा अरबों डॉलर के CPEC प्रोजेक्ट के खात्मे की योजना 

5 फरवरी 2018 

5 फरवरी 2018

pakistan Peshawar court pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly oath of lawmaker baldev kumar 
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान: हत्यारे विधायक को शपथ दिलाने के लिए कोर्ट ने दिया आदेश

9 फरवरी 2018

9 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan conspire to charge more allegations on Indian national kulbhushan jadhav
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की नई चाल, कुलभूषण जाधव पर नए आरोप लगाने की तैयारी

6 फरवरी 2018

6 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan People's Party nominates Hindu woman 
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में पहली बार चुनाव लड़ेगी हिंदू महिला, PPP ने बनाया प्रत्याशी

6 फरवरी 2018

6 फरवरी 2018

