अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   in pakistan three commander of haqqani network killed by american drone

पाक के आतंकी ठिकानों पर अमेरिका का ड्रोन हमला, हक्कानी कमांडर समेत तीन ढेर

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 02:56 PM IST
in pakistan three commander of haqqani network killed by american drone
अमेरिकी नसीहत और हिदायतों के बाद भी पाकिस्तान आतंकियों को पनाह देना बंद नहीं कर रहा है। इससे नाराज अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान के आतंकी ठिकानों पर बमबारी शुरू कर दी है। 24 जनवरी को हुई कार्रवाई में अमेरिकी बमवर्षक ड्रोन्स ने आतंकी संगठन हक्कानी नेटवर्क पर बमबारी की है।

न्यूज एजेंसी रायटर्स के मुताबिक इस हमले में हक्कानी नेटवर्क के तीन कमांडरों की मौत हो गई है। अमेरिका लगातार पाकिस्तान में आतंकी ठिकानों पर ड्रोन हमले कर रहा है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक ड्रोन से दो मिसाइल आतंकी ठिकानों पर दागी गई थीं जिसमें कमांडर अहसन अका खोरे मारा गया है।

ताजा ड्रोन हमला पाकिस्तान और अफगानिस्तान के सीमावर्ती इलाके शानकिले में हुआ है। इससे पहले किए गए हमले में एक व्यक्ति घायल हुआ था। इससे पहले 17 जनवरी को अफगानिस्तान में भी हवाई हमला किया गया था, जिसमें कई आतंकी मारे गए थे। जिस जगह पर हमला हुआ वो पाकिस्तान की सीमा के काफी नजदीक है।

गौरतलब है कि हाल ही में अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी काबुल में हुए बम धमाके के बाद व्हाइट हाउस ने पाकिस्तान को चेतावनी दी थी। व्हाइट हाउस प्रवक्ता सारा सैंडर्स ने पाकिस्‍तान से कहा था कि वो अपनी जमीन का इस्तेमाल आतंकवाद के लिए न होने दे।
america pakistan haqqani network breaking news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

BIGG BOSS Ex contestant Arshi khan REVEALS Why Hina SKIPPED Her party
Bollywood

अर्शी खान ने बताया क्यों किसी पार्टी में नहीं जा रहीं, हिना खान के नए तमाशे का खुला राज

24 जनवरी 2018

most hillarious 7 scene of sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat
Bollywood

दासी पर इत्र छिड़कना और खिलजी का लिपट जाना, 'पद्मावत' के ये 7 सीन देख तालियों से गूंज उठेगा हॉल

24 जनवरी 2018

tiger shroff sister krishna shroff bikini photo viral
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन की बिकिनी फोटो फिर हुई वायरल, टॉपलेस होने पर आईं थीं चर्चा में

24 जनवरी 2018

Padmavat REVIEW: Padmaavat Movie review of deepika padukone
Movie Review

रिलीज से पहले पढ़ लीजिए 'पद्मावत' का Review, विरोध क्यों हो रहा ये समझ से बाहर

24 जनवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor share the new dialogue promo of Padmaavat
Bollywood

रिलीज के 2 दिन पहले शाहिद कपूर ने चली ऐसी चाल, 'पद्मावत' के 'खिलजी' को देंगे पटखनी

24 जनवरी 2018

Pooja Bedi IGNORE To Father Kabir Bedi and Stepmother Parveen Dusanj
Bollywood

47 की एक्ट्रेस ने 42 की सौतेली मां को बोला था चुड़ैल, अब पार्टी में की ऐसी हरकत पिता को आया गुस्सा

24 जनवरी 2018

film raaz star dino morea come back in bollywood watch this video
Bollywood

9 साल तक लाइमलाइट से गायब रहा बिपाशा का एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, 1 हिट और 25 फ्लॉप देकर अब कर रहा ये काम

24 जनवरी 2018

ram gopal varma share google static where mia malkova more search than pm modi and mukesh ambani
Bollywood

राम गोपाल वर्मा का दावा, मोदी-अंबानी से ज्यादा सर्च होती है God, Sex And Truth की एक्ट्रेस मिया

24 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut touch feet of karan johar on indias next superstar set
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने करण जौहर के पैर छूकर बोली ऐसी बात, रियलिटी शो के सेट पर छा गया सन्नाटा

24 जनवरी 2018

jiah khan suicide case court rejects rabiya application sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

जिया खान मर्डर: सूरज पंचोली पर नहीं चलेगा रेप-हत्या का केस, कोर्ट ने दी बड़ी राहत

23 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Arrested in Pakistan for raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl Janab
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में सात साल की बच्ची जैनब से मिलान हुआ संदिग्ध का डीएनए

पाकिस्तान में नाबालिग बच्ची से रेप और हत्या के मामले में गिरफ्तार संदिग्ध इमरान अली के डीएनए सैंपल से बच्ची के मृत शरीर से मिले डीएनए का मिलान हो गया है।

24 जनवरी 2018

Qamar Javed Bajwa said Indian aggression will always get a most befitting response
Pakistan

गोलीबारी के बीच LoC पर पहुंचे पाक आर्मी चीफ बाजवा, भारत को दी गीदड़ भभकी

23 जनवरी 2018

Former ambassador to US Hussain Haqqani booked for alleged hate speech against pakistan
Pakistan

मोदी की तारीफ करने के चंद दिनों बाद ही पूर्व पाक राजदूत हक्कानी पर देशद्रोह का केस दर्ज

22 जनवरी 2018

Pak summoned Indian diplomat for firing on border line
Pakistan

पाक ने LoC पर गोलीबारी के लिए भारतीय राजनयिक को तलब किया

22 जनवरी 2018

United nations team will visit to counter hafiz saeed and paksitan
Pakistan

26/11 हमले के मास्टरमाइंड हाफिज पर हुई कितनी कार्रवाई, UN टीम करेगी पाक का दौरा

21 जनवरी 2018

Baloch activists claimed that Pakistan is running a terror factory
Pakistan

'आतंक की फैक्ट्री चला रहा पाकिस्तान, ISI के साथ मिलकर करवा रहा मर्डर'

20 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan said Indian forces doing ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan

झूठा पाक नहीं आ रहा बाज, भारतीय सैनिकों पर लगाया सीजफायर उल्लंघन का आरोप

18 जनवरी 2018

Highest Gallantry Medal for Bhagat singh demads pakistani organisation
Pakistan

पाक में उठीं आवाज- भगत सिंह हमारे हीरो, दिया जाए सर्वोच्च वीरता सम्मान

18 जनवरी 2018

militants open fire at polio team and killed mother daughter in Baluchistan
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान के बलूचिस्तान में ओपन फायर, पोलियो टीम को बनाया निशाना

19 जनवरी 2018

Nuclear War Possibility in South Asia says Pakistan NSA Nasser Khan
Pakistan

अमेरिका भारत के साथ, पाकिस्तान परेशान, कहा- हो सकता है परमाणु युद्ध 

19 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

भारतीय डाक में निकलीं 2,411 नौकरियां, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

करियर प्लस के इस बुलेटिन में हम आपको देंगे जानकारी लेटेस्ट सरकारी नौकरियों की, करेंट अफेयर्स के बारे में जिनके बारे में आपसे सरकारी नौकरियों की परीक्षाओं या इंटरव्यू में सवाल पूछे जा सकते हैं और साथ ही आपको जानकारी देंगे एक खास शख्सियत के बारे में।

24 जनवरी 2018

Brave dog gives it back to the Lions viral video on internet special story 0:58

शेरों के सामने हिम्मत दिखाता ये कुत्ता 'वाह' कहने पर कर देगा मजबूर

24 जनवरी 2018

Delhi chill 25 trains delayed, 18 cancelled amid low visibility 1:05

ट्रेन से कहीं जाने की सोचने से भी पहले ये खबर जरूर देखें

24 जनवरी 2018

10 most deadliest snakes in the world special story 1:26

दुनिया के 10 सबसे जहरीले सांप, जिनका काटा मांगे न पानी

24 जनवरी 2018

REVIEW OF MOVIE PADMAVAT AFTER PRESS SHOW IN MUMBAI 01:38

‘पद्मावत’ का रिव्यू : फर्स्ट डे-फर्स्ट शो से पहले देखिए

24 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Edward Snowden called Aadhaar an improper gate to service
India News

एडवर्ड स्नोडेन बोले- आधार एक अयोग्य सेवा, अपराधीकरण को देगा बढ़ावा

22 जनवरी 2018

Donald Trump cancelled his one year festivities because of Shutdown
America

शटडाउन ने लगाया ट्रंप की पार्टी पर ब्रेक, ओवल ऑफिस में बिताया पूरा दिन

22 जनवरी 2018

Indian orgin Manisha Singh sworn in as Assistant Secretary of State in Donald Trump Government
America

US के विदेश मंत्रालय में भारतीय महिला को जगह, मिली ये अहम जिम्मेदारी

21 जनवरी 2018

China Suppression in South China Sea, warn America
China

चीन ने अमेरिका को दिखाई आंख, दक्षिण चीन सागर में बनाए रखना चाहता है दबदबा

21 जनवरी 2018

Trump administration one year is fully dedicated to India 
America

ट्रंप प्रशासन का 1 साल, PM मोदी से पक्की दोस्ती और भारत को माना खास

20 जनवरी 2018

America will surpass Saudi Arabia in the world second largest oil producer
Gulf Countries

तो क्या इस बार तेल उत्पादन में सऊदी अरब को पछाड़ देगा अमेरिका

20 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.