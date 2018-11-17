शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान: खुफिया एजेंसी और सेना कर रही लोगों को अगवा, बलूच छात्र रिहाई के लिए सड़कों पर उतरे

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 08:59 AM IST
प्रदर्शन करते हुए बलोच छात्र
प्रदर्शन करते हुए बलोच छात्र - फोटो : ANI
पाकिस्तान के कराची और इस्लामाबाद में बलोच छात्र लापता बलूच लोगों के परिवारों के साथ मिलकर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। उनकी मांग है कि बलूच और पशतून के हजारों कार्यकर्ताओं जिन्हें कथित तौर पर आईएसआई और सेना ने किडनैप किया है, उन्हें तुरंत रिहा किया जाए।
  प्रदर्शन में अधिकतर महिलाएं और बच्चे शामिल हैं। उनका कहना है कि पाकिस्तान की मीडिया इस मुद्दे पर बिल्कुल ध्यान नहीं दे रही है। जिसके चलते उन्हें सड़कों पर उतरना पड़ा। प्रदर्शन में शामिल एक शख्स का कहना है कि बाते कई सालों से बलोच परिवारों के सदस्य लापता हैं।

मामले पर वॉयस फॉर मिसिंग पर्सन नामक एनजीओ के अध्यक्ष नर्सिल्ला बलोच का कहना है कि अगर कैद हुए लोगों ने कोई गुनाह किया है तो उन्हें कोर्ट के सामने पेश किया जाए। इसके बाद भी वह गलत साबित हों तो उन्हें सजा दी जाए।

प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोग ये भी आरोप लगा रहे हैं कि पाकिस्तान उनकी पुश्तैनी जमीनों को छीन रहा है। इसके बदले में उन्हें मुआवजा भी नहीं मिल रहा। इसके खिलाफ जो भी आवाज उठाता है उसे सेना अगवा कर लेती है। ऐसे लोगों को या तो जेल में डाल दिया जाता है या फिर हत्या कर दी जाती है।

two people death and eight Injured in karachi bomb blast 
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की राजधानी कराची में बम विस्फोट, दो लोगों की मौत, आठ घायल

पाकिस्तान की व्यापारिक राजधानी कराची में शुक्रवार को हुए बम विस्फोट में कम से कम दो लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि आठ अन्य घायल हो गए। पुलिस और अस्पताल के अधिकारियों ने यह सूचना दी है।

17 नवंबर 2018

इमरान खान
Pakistan

समय पर यू-टर्न नहीं लेने वाला असली नेता नहीं : इमरान खान

16 नवंबर 2018

पाकिस्तान में सवा 2 करोड़ बच्चे स्कूल जाने से वंचित
Pakistan

रिपोर्ट : पाकिस्तान में सवा 2 करोड़ बच्चे नहीं जा पा रहे स्कूल, चौंकाने वाले हैं कारण

15 नवंबर 2018

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
Pakistan

भारत को सबसे पसंदीदा देश का दर्जा देने की योजना नहीं : पाकिस्तान

14 नवंबर 2018

इमरान खान
Pakistan

गैर कानूनी तरीके से पाकिस्तान से बाहर गई 5.3 अरब डॉलर की रकम: सरकार

13 नवंबर 2018

shahbaz sharif
Pakistan

भ्रष्टाचार मामले में पाकिस्तान के पूर्व पीएम के भाई शहबाज की रिमांड अवधि बढ़ी

10 नवंबर 2018

मौलाना समी-उल-हक
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान : 'तालिबान का गॉडफादर' मौलवी हक की हत्या के आरोप में तीन संदिग्ध गिरफ्तार

11 नवंबर 2018

Pakistan threatens "10 surgical strikes" against India
Pakistan

अगर भारत ने अब एक भी 'सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक' की तो हमारी तरफ से 10 होंगी,पाकिस्तान ने दी धमकी

14 अक्टूबर 2018

Imran Khan
Pakistan

बदहाल पाकिस्तान ने 'मित्र देशों' से मांगी मदद, कहा- अब शायद आईएमएफ न जाना पड़े

19 अक्टूबर 2018

मसूद अजहर
Pakistan

कुख्यात आतंकी मसूद अजहर की हालत खराब, अब बिस्तर पर ही गुजारने पड़ेंगे दिन-रात

9 अक्टूबर 2018

65 साल की उम्र में भी मां बन सकती हैं ये महिलाएं

कश्मीर में हुंजा घाटी एक ऐसी जगह है, जहां के लोगों को यह पता ही नहीं कि दवा आखिर होती क्या है। यहां के लोग आमतौर पर 120 साल या उससे ज्यादा जिंदा रहते हैं और महिलाएं 65 साल की उम्र तक गर्भ धारण कर सकती हैं।

3 अक्टूबर 2018

hindu mla winner in pakistan election 1:11

पाकिस्तान की संसद में इकलौते हिंदू सांसद की दस्तक

27 जुलाई 2018

stage collapse at pakistan election rally 1:11

मंत्री दे रहे थे भाषण तभी धड़ाम से गिर गया स्टेज

19 जुलाई 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:36

सड़क का गंदा पानी पीकर वोट मांग रहा ये नेता

3 जुलाई 2018

Pakistani man got mouth cancer from a careless doctor 1:33

झोलाछाप डॉक्टर से इलाज करवाने पर हुआ ऐसा हाल कि रूह कांप जाए

1 जुलाई 2018

Pakistani 'Nirbhaya' convicted for hanging inside jail
Pakistan

जेल के अंदर ही फांसी पर लटकाया जाएगा पाकिस्तानी 'निर्भया' का दोषी

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Imran Khan Pakistan
Pakistan

चीन के दौरे पर गए पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान 'बेगिंग' से लाइव!

6 नवंबर 2018

Transaction of 300 crore from Pakistan's auto driver account, FIA summoned
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान के ऑटो वाले के खाते से 300 करोड़ का लेनदेन, एफआईए ने किया तलब

14 अक्टूबर 2018

brahmos
Pakistan

चीन के साथ ब्रह्मोस से ज्यादा शक्तिशाली मिसाइल का सौदा करने की तैयारी में पाकिस्तान

17 अक्टूबर 2018

aasia bibi case
Pakistan

आसिया बीबी के पाकिस्तान छोड़ने की खबर 'फर्जी': पाकिस्तान

9 नवंबर 2018

Pak Nirbhaya case guilty Hanged in nine months
Pakistan

पाक की 'निर्भया' के दोषी को मात्र नौ माह में फांसी, पीड़िता के पिता के सामने सूली पर लटकाया 

18 अक्टूबर 2018

