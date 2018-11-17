प्रदर्शन में अधिकतर महिलाएं और बच्चे शामिल हैं। उनका कहना है कि पाकिस्तान की मीडिया इस मुद्दे पर बिल्कुल ध्यान नहीं दे रही है। जिसके चलते उन्हें सड़कों पर उतरना पड़ा। प्रदर्शन में शामिल एक शख्स का कहना है कि बाते कई सालों से बलोच परिवारों के सदस्य लापता हैं।
Baloch students in Karachi&Islamabad carried out protests in solidarity with the families of the Baloch missing persons protesting in Quetta. They demanded immediate release of thousands of Baloch and Pashtun activists allegedly kidnapped and being tortured by Pak ISI & the army pic.twitter.com/zUvAfxnRjy— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2018
पाकिस्तान की व्यापारिक राजधानी कराची में शुक्रवार को हुए बम विस्फोट में कम से कम दो लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि आठ अन्य घायल हो गए। पुलिस और अस्पताल के अधिकारियों ने यह सूचना दी है।
17 नवंबर 2018