Pakistan wants to send a few Pakistanis to space till 2022

ट्विटर पर उड़ा पाकिस्तन का मजाक, चीन की मदद से अंतरिक्ष पर जाने का किया था एलान

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Jul 2019 05:09 PM IST
चौधरी फवाद हुस्सैन
चौधरी फवाद हुस्सैन - फोटो : Twitter
भारत द्वारा चंद्रयान-2 के सफल प्रक्षेपण से तिलमिलाए पाकिस्तान के विज्ञान एवं तकनीकी मंत्री चौधरी फवाद हुसैन एक ट्वीट कर खुद हंसी के पात्र बन गए। फवाद हुसैन ने गुरुवार को जैसे ही इस बारे में ट्वीट किया तो पाकिस्तानियों ने ट्विटर पर ही उनका मजाक उड़ाना शुरू कर दिया। 
दरअसल उन्होने  ट्वीट कर लिखा कि हम 2022 तक अपने अंतरिक्ष मिशन को पूरा करेंगे। मंत्री ने आगे लिखा कि इस अभियान में 50 लोगों को नामित किया जाएगा फिर इसमें से 25 लोगों को चुना जाएगा।  यह अभी तक का सबसे बड़ा अंतरिक्ष मिशन होगा।

 

इस ट्वीट पर लोगों ने जमकर चुटकी लेना शुरू कर दिया। मुरलीकृष्ण नाम के एक शख्स ने लिखा कि 2022 तक का इंतजार क्यों, ऐसा करो कि चीन के उपग्रह पर पाकिस्तान लिखकर भेज दो।
 

वहीं यूजर प्रत्यूष ने लिखा कि पाकिस्तान सबसे पहला आतंकवादी स्टेशन अंतरिक्ष में भेजने जा रहा है।

 

तरुण गौतम नाम के यूजर ने लिखा कि वापस आने की भी गारंटी है कि या अंतिम यात्रा होगी।
 

शशि नाम के यूजर ने लिखा कि कहां से चुराया  इस स्पेस टेक्नोलॅाजी को।
 

  अनि माल नाम के यूजर ने लिखा कि बड़े -बड़ वादे भीख मांग के खाते।
 
 
pakistan pakistan science and technology china chaudhry fawad hussain pakistan space technology pakistan space mission 2022
World News

Shilpa Shetty
Bollywood

थाइलैंड में गहरे पानी में उतरीं शिल्पा शेट्टी, बोलीं-तैरना नहीं आता, बहुत कोशिश की लेकिन...

27 जुलाई 2019

