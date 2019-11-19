पाकिस्तान: अदालत ने परवेज मुशर्रफ के खिलाफ देशद्रोह मामले में फैसला रखा सुरक्षित

A special court in Islamabad today reserved its verdict in a treason case against former President of Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf. The verdict in the case will be pronounced on November 28: Pakistan Media (File pic) pic.twitter.com/Sn5DhsSFd8— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019
19 नवंबर 2019