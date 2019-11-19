शहर चुनें

Pakistan special court in Islamabad reserved its verdict in treason case against Pervez Musharraf

पाकिस्तान: अदालत ने परवेज मुशर्रफ के खिलाफ देशद्रोह मामले में फैसला रखा सुरक्षित

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इस्लामाबाद Updated Tue, 19 Nov 2019 02:19 PM IST
परवेज मुशर्रफ (फाइल फोटो)
परवेज मुशर्रफ (फाइल फोटो)
इस्लामाबाद की एक विशेष अदालत ने पाकिस्तान के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति जनरल परवेज मुशर्रफ के खिलाफ देशद्रोह मामले में मंगलवार को फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है। पाकिस्तानी मीडिया के अनुसार इस मामले में 28 नवंबर को फैसला सुनाया जा सकता है।
pervez musharraf president of pakistan treason special court
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

