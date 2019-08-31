पाकिस्तान: जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन मामले में आठ गिरफ्तार, परिजनों को सौंपी गई सिख लड़की

Sikh girl who was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam in Pakistan, has been sent to her parents. Punjab's Nankana Sahib police have arrested eight persons in the case. pic.twitter.com/YTCi3G9rdl— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनसे पाकिस्तान के हिरासत केंद्रों में बंद हजारों बलोच राजीनिकित नेताओं की रिहाई में तुरंत हस्तक्षेप करने की मांग की है।
31 अगस्त 2019