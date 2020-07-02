शहर चुनें
Opera singer's account is getting censored on social media due to his resemblance with chinese president

चीनी राष्ट्रपति का हमशक्ल होने के कारण ओपेरा गायक का अकाउंट सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहा है सेंसर

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बर्लिन, Updated Thu, 02 Jul 2020 09:07 PM IST
लियू कीकिंग
लियू कीकिंग - फोटो : social media
बर्लिन में रहने वाले एक जाने-माने ओपेरा गायक, जिनकी शक्ल चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग से मिलती है, उन्हें बार-बार सोशल मीडिया पर ब्लॉक किया जा रहा है। रिपोर्टों के अनुसार, चीनी टिकटॉक की तरह ही डुआइन नाम के एक एप पर 63 वर्षीय लियू केकिंग का अकाउंट चीनी अधिकारियों द्वारा कथित तौर पर 'नेता के रूप' का उल्लंघन करने के लिए बंद कर दिया गया था।
liu keqing xi jinping douyin

लियू कीकिंग
लियू केकिंग
लियू केकिंग
लियू केकिंग
