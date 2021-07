नेपाल: शेरबहादुर देउबा ने जीता विश्वास मत, 165 सांसदों का मिला समर्थन, पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba wins vote of confidence with 163 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives pic.twitter.com/rJiwlVnM8D

"Thank you very much, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, for your congratulatory note. I look forward to closely working with you to strengthen the relationship between our two countries and people," tweets Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba pic.twitter.com/T1z7sfzp4D