Nepal: नेपाल में बाढ़-भूस्खलन से तबाही जैसे हालात, अब तक पांच की मौत-28 लापता; मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया अलर्ट

पूर्वी नेपाल में मानसून की वजह से भारी बारिश हो रही है। भारी बारिश की वजह से कई इलाकों में बाढ़ जैसे हालात बन गए हैं। कई जगहों से भूस्खलन की खबरें आईं। बारिश और भूस्खलन से अब तक पांच लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि 28 अन्य लापता बताए जा रहे हैं।
#WATCH | Flash floods and landslides wreak havoc in Eastern Nepal, death toll climbs to 5 with 28 still missing, Police say.— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023
Visuals from 18th June. pic.twitter.com/g8DhxPxXkZ
