शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   Nepal Explosion in parking area near venue of public meeting of Nepal Communist Party at Kaski

नेपालः कास्की में कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी की रैली स्थल के पास धमाका

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, काठमांडू Updated Wed, 27 Nov 2019 01:15 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
नेपाल के कास्की में बुधवार को नेपाल कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी की जनसभा स्थल के पास पार्किंग क्षेत्र में विस्फोट हुआ। इस विस्फोट में किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है। स्थानीय पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। 
विज्ञापन
 

 
Safalta Class से Crack करें SSC-2019 सिर्फ 2999 रु. में, नए बैच 2 दिसम्बर से शुरू
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

palmistry
Palmistry

हथेली पर व्यक्ति को धनवान बनाने वाली 5 रेखाएं

27 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

इन पांच बॉलीवुड फिल्म सीरीज ने की वर्ल्डवाइड धाकड़ कमाई, सब पर भारी पड़े सलमान खान

27 नवंबर 2019

धूम, कृष और टाइगर सीरीज केे पोस्टर्स
Ek Tha Tiger behind the shoot
Housefull 4
dhoom heroes
Bollywood

इन पांच बॉलीवुड फिल्म सीरीज ने की वर्ल्डवाइड धाकड़ कमाई, सब पर भारी पड़े सलमान खान

27 नवंबर 2019

according to garun puran always avoid these types of work
Wellness

सीख: हर काम में होना है सफल, तो भूलकर भी ना करें ऐसे 5 काम

27 नवंबर 2019

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
NIINE

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
Cricket News

भारत नहीं इस टीम से खेल सकते हैं महेंद्र सिंह धोनी, बांग्लादेश बोर्ड ने मांगे सात खिलाड़ी

26 नवंबर 2019

एमएस धोनी
टीम इंडिया
धोनी
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

भारत नहीं इस टीम से खेल सकते हैं महेंद्र सिंह धोनी, बांग्लादेश बोर्ड ने मांगे सात खिलाड़ी

26 नवंबर 2019

Cricket News

क्रिस गेल को बोझ समझने लगी है दुनिया, अब सम्मान नहीं मिलता कहकर दुखी मन से ली विदाई

26 नवंबर 2019

क्रिस गेल
मजांसी लीग में क्रिस गेल
क्रिस गेल
क्रिस गेल
Cricket News

क्रिस गेल को बोझ समझने लगी है दुनिया, अब सम्मान नहीं मिलता कहकर दुखी मन से ली विदाई

26 नवंबर 2019

Other Sports

फौलादी जिस्म का मालिक है भारतीय सेना का यह जवान, विदेश में जीता बॉडी बिल्डिंग में गोल्ड

27 नवंबर 2019

अनुज
अनुज तालियान
अनुज तालियान
अनुज तालियान
Other Sports

फौलादी जिस्म का मालिक है भारतीय सेना का यह जवान, विदेश में जीता बॉडी बिल्डिंग में गोल्ड

27 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
nepal explosion nepal communist party
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

शरद पवार और उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

Live: उद्धव के साथ दो डिप्टी सीएम और 15 मंत्री ले सकते हैं शपथ, पवार के घर बैठक

27 नवंबर 2019

ghaziabad laptop in sleep mode catch fire spread in flat engineer save life standing between pillars
Delhi NCR

लैपटॉप में ब्लास्ट से फ्लैट बना आग का गोला, लपटों से घिरा इंजीनियर तो खुली नींद, फिर यूं बचाई जान

27 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
suresh raina
Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: मजबूरी में छोड़ा जम्मू-कश्मीर, बाद में बने भारतीय T-20 के सबसे युवा कप्तान

27 नवंबर 2019

अनुज
Other Sports

फौलादी जिस्म का मालिक है भारतीय सेना का यह जवान, विदेश में जीता बॉडी बिल्डिंग में गोल्ड

27 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत
India News

अजित पवार को ठीक स्थान मिलेगा, वो बहुत बड़ा काम करके आए हैं: संजय राउत

27 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos
World

706 करोड़ दान करके भी ट्रोल हो गए बेजोस, हर 24वें सेकंड में कमाते हैं 43 लाख रुपये

27 नवंबर 2019

संजू सैमसन
Cricket News

संजू सैमसन के लिए खुशखबरी, पहले किए गए थे टीम से बाहर, अब धवन की चोट ने बदली किस्मत

27 नवंबर 2019

NDA
India News

एनडीए ने 11 महीनों में चार बड़े राज्यों में गंवाई सत्ता, दो छोटे राज्यों में बनाई सरकार

27 नवंबर 2019

भगत सिंह कोश्यारी
India News

कोश्यारी के तबादले की तैयारी, कलराज बन सकते हैं महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल

27 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस और अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्देश और तकनीकी चूक ने भी लिखी फडणवीस सरकार की विदाई की पटकथा

27 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

court
World

ढाका कैफे हमला: अदालत ने सात आतंकियों को मौत की सजा सुनाई

2016 ढाका कैफे हमले में हमले में शामिल सात आतंकियों को अदालत ने मौत की सजा सुनाई है। बता दें कि इस हमले में 20 से अधिक लोग मारे गए थे।

27 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
टिक टॉक वीडियो बनाने वाली फिरोजा अजीज
World

दुनिया का ध्यान उइगुर मुस्लिमों पर लाने के लिए अमेरिकी किशोरी ने बनाया टिक टॉक वीडियो, वायरल

27 नवंबर 2019

मृतका रूथ जॉर्ज
World

शिकागो: भारतीय अमेरिकी छात्रा की हत्या के आरोपी ने कबूला गुनाह, कहा- बात नहीं करने पर मारा

27 नवंबर 2019

लंदन रवाना होते नवाज शरीफ
World

पाकिस्तानी गृह मंत्री ने कहा- सुना था नवाज मरने वाले हैं, उन्होंने तो व्हीलचेयर भी नहीं ली

27 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

उड़ते यात्री विमान के पायलट को पड़ा दिल का दौरा, आपात स्थिति में उतारा गया

27 नवंबर 2019

Israeli Air Force
World

इस्राइल: आतंकियों ने फिर दागी मिसाइलें, जवाबी हवाई हमले में हमास के कई ठिकाने तबाह

27 नवंबर 2019

मेलानिया ट्रंप
World

यूथ समिट में भाषण देने गईं मेलानिया ट्रंप, छात्रों ने बीच में मचाया शोर

27 नवंबर 2019

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos
World

706 करोड़ दान करके भी ट्रोल हो गए बेजोस, हर 24वें सेकंड में कमाते हैं 43 लाख रुपये

27 नवंबर 2019

माइक पोम्पियो (फाइल फोटो)
World

शिनजियांग में मुसलमानों व अल्पसंख्यकों के दमन में शामिल हैं चीनी अधिकारी : माइक पोम्पियो

27 नवंबर 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

अमेरिकी समूह ने इमरान से लगाई खोखरापार-मुनाबाव सीमा दोबारा खोलने की गुहार

27 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

'पति-पत्नी और वो' के स्टार्स से लेकर सनी लियोन तक ऐसा है बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का जलवा

देखिए कैसे वक्त बिताते हैं बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, इनका ये लुक पहले कभी नहीं देखा होगा।

27 नवंबर 2019

आईआरसीटीसी 2:34

IRCTC दे रहा हर महीने 80,000 रुपये कमाने का मौका, जानिए कैसे

27 नवंबर 2019

एफएसएसएआई 2:11

दिल्ली में पानी के बाद अब खाद्य पदार्थों के सैंपल फेल, जांच के बाद हुई पुष्टि

27 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत 1:10

शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत का बयान, हमारा सूर्ययान मंत्रालय की छठी मंजिल पर सुरक्षित उतरा

27 नवंबर 2019

कार्टोसेट 3 2:10

श्रीहरिकोटा से सफलतापूर्वक लॉन्च हुआ कार्टोसेट-3, दुश्मन पर रखेगा पैनी नजर

27 नवंबर 2019

Related

मुंबई हमला
World

अमेरिका का पाक पर निशाना, कहा- 26/11 हमले के दोषी अब तक सजा से दूर

27 नवंबर 2019

President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping
World

व्यापार समझौते पर बातचीत जारी रखेंगे अमेरिका व चीन

27 नवंबर 2019

Mahinda Rajapaksa
World

मौत की धमकी: प्रधानमंत्री महिंदा राजपक्षे की जांच में जुटे अधिकारी ने श्रीलंका छोड़ा

27 नवंबर 2019

Hambantota Port
World

चीन को 99 साल की लीज पर हंबनटोटा देना गलती: गोतबाया

27 नवंबर 2019

Imran Khan
World

पाकिस्तान ने सुरक्षा परिषद में भारत की स्थायी और अस्थायी सदस्यता का किया विरोध

27 नवंबर 2019

चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
World

हांगकांग चुनाव: चीन को नहीं पची समर्थक नेताओं की हार

27 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited