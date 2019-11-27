नेपालः कास्की में कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी की रैली स्थल के पास धमाका

Nepal: Explosion occurred today in parking area near the venue of public meeting of Nepal Communist Party at Kaski; No casualties reported.— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
2016 ढाका कैफे हमले में हमले में शामिल सात आतंकियों को अदालत ने मौत की सजा सुनाई है। बता दें कि इस हमले में 20 से अधिक लोग मारे गए थे।
27 नवंबर 2019