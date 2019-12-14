शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Nepal bomb blast in Dhanusa district of southern Nepal

नेपाल में हुआ जबरदस्त बम धमाका, एक पुलिस कर्मी समेत तीन की मौत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काठमांडू Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 08:43 AM IST
bomb blast
bomb blast
ख़बर सुनें
नेपाल में शुक्रवार रात एक जबरदस्त बम धमाका हुआ। दक्षिणी नेपाल के धनुषा जिले में हुए इस धमाके में तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई। मारे गए लोगों में एक पुलिस कर्मी भी शामिल है। धमाके के बाद से पूरे इलाके में दहशत का माहौल है। पूरे इलाके में अफरा-तफरी मची हुई है। 
पुलिस द्वारा बम धमाके की जांच की जा रही है। 
nepal bomb blast
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

INDvWI: मैच से ठीक पहले भारत को लगा बड़ा झटका, वन-डे सीरीज से बाहर हुआ स्टार खिलाड़ी

14 दिसंबर 2019

असम में नागरिकता बिल का लगातार विरोध
India News

नागरिकता बिल: असम में सामूहिक भूख हड़ताल और प्रदर्शन जारी, कर्फ्यू में ढील

14 दिसंबर 2019

पूर्व आर्मी चीफ जनरल वीपी मलिक
Chandigarh

पूर्व आर्मी चीफ का खुलासा, कारगिल युद्ध में भेजा गया था पुराना बारूद, तोप ने भी दिया था 'धोखा'

14 दिसंबर 2019

बारिश ने बढ़ाई ठंड
Lucknow

मौसम की मारः उत्तर प्रदेश में दिसंबर में ठंड ने तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड, फसलें बर्बाद और छह की मौत

14 दिसंबर 2019

पूर्व रॉ चीफ एएस दुल्लत
Chandigarh

पूर्व रॉ चीफ बोले- अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने से कुछ नहीं होगा, कश्मीर और करतारपुर कॉरिडोर पर कही बड़ी बात

14 दिसंबर 2019

MEDICINE
Gorakhpur

Exclusive: 1100 दवाएं 80 फीसदी तक सस्ती, कोई ज्यादा पैसे मांगे तो इस नंबर पर फोन करें

13 दिसंबर 2019

Four convicts of Nirbhaya Case reduced food intake
Delhi NCR

मौत की आहट सुन निर्भया के दोषियों ने जेल में खाना-पीना किया कम, कड़े पहरे में काट रहे दिन

13 दिसंबर 2019

Nirbhaya
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः दोषियों को फांसी देने से पहले निभाई जाएगी ये रस्में, फिर पूछी जाएगी आखिरी ख्वाहिश

13 दिसंबर 2019

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भयाः दो दोषियों के प्राण निकलने में लगेगा समय, बाकी की चंद मिनट में लंबी हो जाएगी गर्दन

13 दिसंबर 2019

अनाज मंडी स्थित अवैध फैक्टरी
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांड में अहम खुलासा, पता चल गया कहां लगी थी आग, क्यों हुआ था धमाका

13 दिसंबर 2019

