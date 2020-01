नासा ने मंगल पर जाने के लिए चुने 13 वैज्ञानिक, भारतीय मूल के राजा चारी भी शामिल

They studied. They trained. They graduated! 👩🚀🎓👨🚀



Chosen from a record-setting pool of more than 18,000 applicants, our #NewAstronauts completed two years of basic training to become the first class of astronauts to graduate under our #Artemis program: https://t.co/2XmsMP7KU9 pic.twitter.com/6JnoWrVRcI