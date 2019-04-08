शहर चुनें

Mohajirs, Balochs, Gilgit-Balistanis, Pashtuns protested outside The White House against Pakistan

अमेरिका में पाक के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन, अल्पसंख्यकों पर हो रहे अन्याय को खत्म करने की मांग

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 08 Apr 2019 09:30 AM IST
पाक के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन करते लोग
पाक के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन करते लोग - फोटो : ANI
अमेरिका में व्हाइट हाउस के बाहर पाकिस्तान में हो रहे अन्याय के खिलाफ जोरदार प्रदर्शन हुआ। मुहाजिर, बलूच, गिलगित-बलिस्तान, पश्तून और अन्य धार्मिक अल्पसंख्यकों के सदस्यों ने पाकिस्तान द्वारा शोषण और उत्पीड़न के खिलाफ रविवार को व्हाइट हाउस के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।
प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों में से रिहान इबादत ने कहा कि हम पाकिस्तान में सभी अल्पसंख्यकों और उत्पीड़ित वर्गों की मदद के लिए मानवाधिकार संगठनों, व्हाइट हाउस और संयुक्त राष्ट्र के समक्ष अपनी आवाज बुलंद करने के लिए यहां आए हैं। 

रिहान इबादत ने पाकिस्तान में अल्पसंख्यकों के साथ अन्याय को आरोप लगाया। रिहान ने कहा, हम मानव अधिकारों के बारे में पूछ रहे हैं। हम पाकिस्तान में हो रहे सभी अन्याय से आजादी की मांग करते हैं।



 

mohajirs balochs gilgit-balistanis pashtuns minorities protested white house pakistan rehan ibadat human rights
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

