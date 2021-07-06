बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Mehul Choksi petition in High Court of Dominica seeking judicial review, matter adjourned to 27th August

मेहुल चोकसी: डोमिनिका की अदालत में जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई 23 जुलाई तक स्थगित

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Tue, 06 Jul 2021 10:35 PM IST
विज्ञापन
Mehul Choksi
Mehul Choksi - फोटो : SELF
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
भगोड़े कारोबारी मेहुल चोकसी ने न्यायिक समीक्षा की मांग करते हुए डोमिनिका की उच्च न्यायालय में याचिका दायर की है। यह जानकारी चोकसी के वकील विजय अग्रवाल ने दी। अग्रवाल ने कहा कि याचिका में दावा किया गया है कि उसके खिलाफ अवैध प्रवेश अभियोजन कार्यवाही के संबंध में प्रक्रिया के दुरुपयोग किया गया है। 
विज्ञापन


विजय अग्रवाल ने बताया कि इस मामले में सुनवाई 27 अगस्त तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि मेहुल चोकसी की दूसरी जमानत याचिका में सुनवाई 23 जुलाई को तय की गई है। 

 

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
world national mehul choksi dominica high court judicial review petition
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह
Government Jobs

एलान : सभी सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए देनी होगी सिर्फ एक परीक्षा, एनआरए को सौंपा जिम्मा

6 जुलाई 2021

पीएम मोदी
India News

मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार: 22 से 24 नए चेहरों को किया जा सकता है शामिल, आठ-दस के इस्तीफे संभव

6 जुलाई 2021

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, पशुपति पारस, सर्बानंद सोनोवाल
India News

केंद्रीय कैबिनेट: बुधवार शाम को होगा विस्तार, दिल्ली पहुंच रहे नेता, चौंका सकते हैं नए चेहरे

6 जुलाई 2021

Heileo H100 Electric Bicycle
Automobiles

Heileo H100: पावरफुल बैटरी वाली इलेक्ट्रिक साइकिल लॉन्च, फुल चार्ज में चलती है 80 किमी, जानें कीमत

6 जुलाई 2021

गहना वशिष्ठ (फाइल फोटो)
Bollywood

हालत गंभीर: दिल का दौरा पड़ने के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती हुईं गहना वशिष्ठ, पॉर्न वीडियो मामले में हुई थीं गिरफ्तार

6 जुलाई 2021

केंद्रीय गृृह मंत्री अमित शाह और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

राजनीति: थावरचंद गहलोत को राज्यपाल बनाकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने दिए नए संकेत

6 जुलाई 2021

पीएम मोदी, अमित शाह और ममता बनर्जी
India News

दांव-पेच: बंगाल विधानसभा में विधान परिषद का प्रस्ताव पास, लेकिन दीदी के लिए आगे की राह मुश्किल

6 जुलाई 2021

विज्ञापन
Bollywood

ट्रोल: जब विज्ञापन कर बुरे फंसे थे ये सितारे, किसी ने कहा था बोलो...जुबां केसरी तो कोई दे रहा था कोविड ना होने की गारंटी

6 जुलाई 2021

व्हाट्सएप: WhatsApp blocked
Tip of the Day

WhatsApp: किसी ने व्हाट्सएप पर ब्लॉक किया है या नहीं, चुटकियों में ऐसे पता लगाएं

6 जुलाई 2021

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी व योगी आदित्यनाथ।
India News

समीकरण: मोदी मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार से सधेगा यूपी चुनाव, दलित चेहरे सहित ये चार बड़े नाम होंगे शामिल

6 जुलाई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited