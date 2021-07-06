मेहुल चोकसी: डोमिनिका की अदालत में जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई 23 जुलाई तक स्थगित

A petition was filed by fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi in High Court of Dominica seeking judicial review. The plea claims abuse of process in respect of illegal entry prosecution proceedings against him. Matter adjourned to 27th August: Mehul Choksi's counsel Vijay Aggarwal— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.