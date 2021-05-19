बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
दक्षिणी पूर्वी प्रशांत क्षेत्र और नेपाल में आए भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर पैमाने पर इतनी रही तीव्रता

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: Amit Mandal Updated Wed, 19 May 2021 07:03 AM IST
भूकंप
भूकंप - फोटो : पीटीआई
नेपाल के पोखारा में भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। रिक्टर पैमाने पर इसकी तीव्रता 5.8 मापी गई है। फिलहाल जान-माल के नुकसान की कोई खबर नहीं है। इसके अलावा  यूएसजीएस के मुताबिक, दक्षिणी पूर्व प्रशांत क्षेत्र में भी 6.7 तीव्रता के भूकंप के झटके आए। 
एनईएमआरसी के मुख्य सिस्मोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. लोक बिजय अधिकारी ने बताया कि भूकंप का केंद्र लामजंग जिले के भुलभुले में था और ये सुबह 5:42 बजे आया। इसकी तीव्रता 5.8 मापी गई। 




 
 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
world international earthquake nepal
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

