UK New PM: लिज ट्रस होंगी ब्रिटेन की नई प्रधानमंत्री, छह साल में देश को मिला चौथा पीएम

#WATCH | Liz Truss defeats rival Rishi Sunak to become the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom pic.twitter.com/Xs4q2A2ldu

#WATCH | I'll deliver a bold plan to cut taxes & grow our economy, on the energy crisis & long-term issues on energy supply & National Health Service...& we'll deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024: UK Foreign Secy Liz Truss after being named as the next PM pic.twitter.com/UnImwyjgVx