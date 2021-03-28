बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Knife attack on people in library, one killed in Canada

कनाडा: पुस्तकालय में लोगों पर चाकू से हमला, एक की मौत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ओटावा Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Sun, 28 Mar 2021 07:17 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर...
सांकेतिक तस्वीर... - फोटो : social media
कनाडा के वैंकूवर में एक सार्वजनिक पुस्तकालय में संदिग्ध व्यक्ति ने कई लोगों पर चाकू से हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई और कई अन्य लोग घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने आरोपी को हिरासत में ले लिया है।
world international world news canada
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates.

