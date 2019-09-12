शहर चुनें

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर: श्रद्धालुओं से 1400 रुपये सेवा शुल्क वसूलेगा पाकिस्तान

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इस्लामाबाद Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 03:15 PM IST
पाकिस्तान ने एक बयान जारी कर कहा है कि वह करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के लिए श्रद्धालुओं से 1400 रुपये (20 डॉलर) लेगा। पाकिस्तान ने कहा है कि वह प्रवेश शुल्क के तौर पर ये पैसे नहीं ले रहा है। यह सेवा शुल्क है जो हर श्रद्धालु को देना होगा।
पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता डॉ. मोहम्मद फैसल ने गुरुवार को कहा कि पाकिस्तान करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के लिए सेवा शुल्क के रूप में प्रति व्यक्ति 1400 रुपये (20 डॉलर) शुल्क लेगा। प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि हम इसे सेवा शुल्क के तौर पर श्रद्धालुओं से लेंगे। 

 
kartarpur corridor india करतारपुर कॉरिडोर
