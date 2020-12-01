शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Wish on Guru Nanak Dev Birth Anniversary

अमेरिका: जो बाइडन और कमला हैरिस ने गुरुनानक देव की जयंती पर दीं शुभकामनाएं

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Updated Tue, 01 Dec 2020 06:09 AM IST
विज्ञापन
जो बाइडन-कमला हैरिस
जो बाइडन-कमला हैरिस - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिकी जनता की तरफ से चुने गए राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन और उपाध्यक्ष कमला हैरिस ने गुरु नानक देव जयंती पर अमेरिका और दुनिया भर के सिख समुदाय के लोगों को शुभकामनाएं दी। 
विज्ञापन

 
जो बाइडन और कमला हैरिस ने जॉइंट स्टेटमेंट जारी कर कहा कि जब अमेरिका में गर्मियों में विरोध प्रदर्शन हो रहे थे, तब हमने देखा सिख समुदाय के हर उम्र के लोग शांति,नस्लीय न्याय और लैंगिक समानता, धार्मिक बहुलता और निष्ठा के लिए शांतिपूर्वक मार्च कर रहे हैं।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
world international joe biden us president kamala harris us elections vice president

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अनिरुद्ध अग्रवाल
Bollywood

जिस 'सामरी' को देख कभी डर से कांपने लगते थे लोग, आज इस तरह जिंदगी जी रहा है बॉलीवुड का सबसे डरावना 'भूत'

1 दिसंबर 2020

big news
India News

1 दिसंबर : आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

1 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
यूपी गेट पर लगाई गई धारा-288
Ghaziabad

32 साल बाद दोहराई गई 'धारा-288', किसानों ने यूपी गेट पर बसा दिया गांव

1 दिसंबर 2020

अक्षय कुमार और वाजिद खान की पत्नी
Bollywood

कास्टिंग डायरेक्टर पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप और वाजिद खान की पत्नी का एक और खुलासा, पांच खबरें

1 दिसंबर 2020

हिमांशी खुराना और कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

कंगना रणौत पर बुरी तरह भड़कीं हिमांशी खुराना, बोलीं- 'ओह अब ये प्रवक्ता बन गईं...'

1 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
पीएम को उपहार देते सीएम
Varanasi

काशी विश्वनाथ धाम में सीएम योगी से विशेष उपहार पाकर अभिभूत हुए पीएम मोदी, जानें इसके बारे में  

1 दिसंबर 2020

पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया
Bareilly

लव जिहाद: प्रेमी ताहिर ने मंदिर में की शादी, गर्भवती हुई तो पेट पर लात भी मारी, घर से परिवार ने धक्के देकर निकाला

1 दिसंबर 2020

शेहला रशीद
Jammu

शेहला रशीद के पिता बोले- शाह फैसल के साथ नई हुर्रियत खड़ी करना चाहती थी बेटी

1 दिसंबर 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन ने शेयर की ऐसी फिल्म की फोटो जो कभी बनी ही नहीं, फैंस ने किए ऐसे कमेंट्स

30 नवंबर 2020

प्रियंका कोठारी
Bollywood

इस अभिनेत्री ने कभी बॉलीवुड में की थी धमाकेदार एंट्री, सालों बाद अब पहचानना भी हुआ मुश्किल

30 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X