अमेरिका: जो बाइडन और कमला हैरिस ने गुरुनानक देव की जयंती पर दीं शुभकामनाएं

To our Sikh friends across the US & around the world, we send our warmest wishes as you observe the anniversary of birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism: Joint Statement by US President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on #Gurpurab— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020
During the summer of protest, we saw Sikhs of all ages marching peacefully for racial & gender equality, religious pluralism & fidelity to truth & justice - core tenets of Sikh faith & central to who we all are as Americans: Jt Statement by US President-elect & VP-elect #Gurpurab— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020
