भारत-अमेरिका दोस्ती के समर्थन में इवांका ट्रंप का ट्वीट, पीएम मोदी का जिक्र

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की बेटी इवांका ट्रंप ने भारत-अमेरिका दोस्ती को लेकर ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने कहा कि वैश्विक सुरक्षा, स्थिरता और आर्थिक समृद्धि को बढ़ावा देने में भारत-अमेरिका के मैत्रीपूर्ण संबंध पहले से अधिक मजबूत हुए हैं।39 वर्षीय इवांका राष्ट्रपति की वरिष्ठ सलाहकार भी हैं।
Fond memories from the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India🇮🇳 with Prime Minister @narendramodi!As the world continues to battle COVID-19, our countries’ strong friendship in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity is more important than ever. pic.twitter.com/t16pEpFB2g — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 30, 2020
