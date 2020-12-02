भारत-अमेरिका दोस्ती के समर्थन में इवांका ट्रंप का ट्वीट, पीएम मोदी का जिक्र

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की बेटी इवांका ट्रंप ने भारत-अमेरिका दोस्ती को लेकर ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने कहा कि वैश्विक सुरक्षा, स्थिरता और आर्थिक समृद्धि को बढ़ावा देने में भारत-अमेरिका के मैत्रीपूर्ण संबंध पहले से अधिक मजबूत हुए हैं।39 वर्षीय इवांका राष्ट्रपति की वरिष्ठ सलाहकार भी हैं।

Fond memories from the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India🇮🇳 with Prime Minister @narendramodi!