Ivanka Trump tweeted in support of India-US friendship

भारत-अमेरिका दोस्ती के समर्थन में इवांका ट्रंप का ट्वीट, पीएम मोदी का जिक्र

पीटीआई, वाशिंगटन Updated Wed, 02 Dec 2020 02:23 AM IST
इवांका ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
इवांका ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)

ख़बर सुनें

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की बेटी इवांका ट्रंप ने भारत-अमेरिका दोस्ती को लेकर ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने कहा कि वैश्विक सुरक्षा, स्थिरता और आर्थिक समृद्धि को बढ़ावा देने में भारत-अमेरिका के मैत्रीपूर्ण संबंध पहले से अधिक मजबूत हुए हैं।39 वर्षीय इवांका राष्ट्रपति की वरिष्ठ सलाहकार भी हैं।

उन्होंने सोमवार को ट्विटर पर नवंबर 2017 की अपनी भारत यात्रा की चार तस्वीरें साझा करते हुए लिखा, दुनिया कोविड-19 से लड़ रही है और इस समय में भी वैश्विक सुरक्षा, स्थिरता और आर्थिक समृद्धि को बढ़ावा देने में हमारे देशों की मैत्री पहले से मजबूत हुई है। 
 



इवांका ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ अपनी तस्वीर साझा करते हुए लिखा, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ भारत में ग्लोबल आंत्रेप्रोन्योरशिप समिट की कुछ अच्छी यादें। 

 

world ivanka trump donald trump narendra modi pm modi india-us friendship

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

