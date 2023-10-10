Israeli Hamas War: पीएम नेतन्याहू की हमास को चेतावनी, कहा- इस्राइल इस युद्ध को अंजाम तक पहुंचाएगा

इस्राइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू ने फलस्तीनी आंतकी संगठन हमास को सख्त चेतावनी दी है। नेतन्याहू ने मंगलवार को कहा कि इस्राइल ने इस युद्ध की शुरुआत नहीं की है, लेकिन हम इसे अंजाम तक पहुंचाएंगे। पीएम नेतन्याहू ने एक संबोधन में कहा, हम यह युद्ध नहीं चाहते थे। इसे बेहद क्रूर तरीके से हम पर थोपा गया है। हालांकि, इस्राइल ने इस युद्ध को शुरू नहीं किया, लेकिन इसे हम खत्म करेंगे। पीएम नेतन्याहू ने हमास पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि उन्हें इसकी कीमत चुकानी पड़ेगी और इसे लंबे समय तक याद रखा जाएगा।

#WATCH | Tel Aviv: Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel says, "Israel is at war. We didn’t want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it. Hamas will understand that by attacking us,… pic.twitter.com/82MbwjIaqf