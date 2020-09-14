शहर चुनें
Israel will enter a three-week nationwide lock down says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

इस्राइल में तीन हफ्ते का लॉकडाउन, प्रधान मंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू ने किया ऐलान

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, येरूशलम Updated Mon, 14 Sep 2020 03:32 AM IST
इस्राइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू
इस्राइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू - फोटो : Twitter

इस्राइल के प्रधान मंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू ने रविवार को देश मे तीन हफ्ते का लॉकडाउन लगाने की घोषणा कर दी, जो इस शुक्रवार से शुरू होगा। कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर से संक्रमण के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं, इसलिए  प्रधान मंत्री ने फैसला लिया।
इस दौरान सिर्फ जरूरी सामान की दुकानें खुलेंगी। वहीं शॉपिंग मॉल, सिनेमा हॉल और सुपर मार्केट जैसी भीड़ वाली जगहों पर पूरी तरह से पाबंदी रहेंगी। साथ ही सार्वजनिक जगहों पर दस लोगों से ज्यादा खड़े होने की मनाही है।
israel pm benjamin netanyahu israel pm lockdown

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

