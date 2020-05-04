शहर चुनें

ईरान: ओपेक के गर्वनर अर्देबिली ब्रेन हेमरेज के बाद से कोमा में गए

वर्ल्ड न्यूज, तेहरान। Updated Mon, 04 May 2020 03:11 AM IST
ईरान के ओपेक (पेट्रोलियम निर्यातक देशों के संगठन) के गवर्नर हुसैन काजेम्पौर अर्देबिली ब्रेन हेमरेज होने के बाद रविवार को कोमा में चले गए। ईरान के तेल मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट के हवाले से यह जानकारी दी गई है।
