ईरान: ओपेक के गर्वनर अर्देबिली ब्रेन हेमरेज के बाद से कोमा में गए

Iran’s OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili is in a coma after a “severe brain haemorrhage”, SHANA, the news site of the Iranian oil ministry, reported on Sunday: Reuters— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020
