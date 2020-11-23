भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने दुबई के जलपोत को दिखाया रास्ता, निकोबार द्वीप समूह पर भटकने से रोका

In a swift sea-air coordinated operation today, Indian Coast Guard ship averted tanker MT Anasthasia-1 from running aground off the eco-sensitive Nicobar Islands & commenced towing to safe waters. Vessel, enroute to Dubai, had 910 MT (approx) of bunker fuel: Indian Coast Guard pic.twitter.com/93GDh06eW5— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020
