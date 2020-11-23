शहर चुनें
Indian Coast Guard prevented Dubai shipwreck from wandering on Nicobar Islands

भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने दुबई के जलपोत को दिखाया रास्ता, निकोबार द्वीप समूह पर भटकने से रोका

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दुबई Updated Mon, 23 Nov 2020 12:30 AM IST
टैंकर एमटी अनाथासिया-1
टैंकर एमटी अनाथासिया-1 - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने दुबई के जलयान को तेज समुद्री हवाओं के चलते भटके टैंकर एमटी अनाथासिया-1 को इको-सेंसिटिव निकोबार द्वीप समूह पर भटकने से रोका। इसके बाद में भारतीय तटरक्षकों ने इसे सही दिशा में ले जाना शुरू किया। इस टैंकर में लगभग 910 मीट्रिक टन बंकर ईंधन भरा था।
