भारतीय सेना ने 10 टाटा सफारी स्टॉर्म एसयूवी म्यांमार को सौंपी

Indian Army handed over ten TATA Safari Storme SUVs to Myanmar. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had promised to deliver the vehicles to Myanmar Commander-in-Chief during his recent visit to India. The vehicles were handed over by Indian Ambassador to Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/JupjbNdybo— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019
कश्मीर मुद्दे को चर्चा में लाने की कोशिश करते हुए पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान अपने यहां की आवाम को संबोधित किया और भारत को परमाणु हमले की गीदड़भभकी दी। इमरान खान ने कहा कि कश्मीर के लिए किसी भी हद तक जा सकते हैं।
26 अगस्त 2019