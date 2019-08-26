शहर चुनें

भारतीय सेना ने 10 टाटा सफारी स्टॉर्म एसयूवी म्यांमार को सौंपी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 09:07 PM IST
भारतीय राजदूत म्यांमार को टाटा सफारी सौंपते हुए
भारतीय राजदूत म्यांमार को टाटा सफारी सौंपते हुए - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय सेना ने 10 टाटा सफारी स्टॉर्म एसयूवी सोमवार को म्यांमार को सौंप दिया। सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत ने अपनी हालिया भारत यात्रा के दौरान म्यांमार के कमांडर-इन-चीफ को वाहन देने का वादा किया था। वाहनों को भारतीय राजदूत द्वारा म्यांमार को सौंप दिया गया।
 
indian army bipin rawat tata safari storme भारतीय सेना टाटा सफारी स्टॉर्म बिपिन रावत
Imran Khan
World

कश्मीर पर बौखलाए इमरान खान की गीदड़भभकी, अब परमाणु युद्ध की दी धमकी

कश्मीर मुद्दे को चर्चा में लाने की कोशिश करते हुए पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान अपने यहां की आवाम को संबोधित किया और भारत को परमाणु हमले की गीदड़भभकी दी। इमरान खान ने कहा कि कश्मीर के लिए किसी भी हद तक जा सकते हैं। 

26 अगस्त 2019

Narendra Modi
World

तीन देशों की यात्रा के बाद स्वदेश के लिए रवाना हुए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

26 अगस्त 2019

पीएम मोदी और डोनाल्ड ट्र्ंप
World

जी-7 में पीएम मोदी ने कश्मीर पर सुनाई खरी-खरी, ट्रंप बोले- हम नहीं करेंगे मध्यस्थता

26 अगस्त 2019

पाक राष्ट्रपति आरिफ अल्वी (फाइल फोटो)
World

राष्ट्रपति को नोटिस मिलने से बौखलाया पाक, इमरान के मंत्री ने ट्विटर को बताया पीएम मोदी का प्रवक्ता

26 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

पति झगड़ा नहीं करता बल्कि बेइंतहा प्यार करता है, तलाक लेने कोर्ट पहुंची पत्नी

26 अगस्त 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

ट्रंप-मोदी की बैठक के बाद कश्मीर मुद्दे पर पाकिस्तान की जनता को संबोधित करेंगे इमरान खान

26 अगस्त 2019

धोखा-धरी(डेमो)
World

पाकिस्तानी शिक्षक ने की दो भारतीयों की मदद, हुए थे ठगी का शिकार

26 अगस्त 2019

US President Donald Trump
World

अमेरिका को चक्रवात से बचाने के लिए परमाणु बम गिराने की रिपोर्ट को ट्रंप ने किया खारिज

26 अगस्त 2019

जी7 समिट में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
World

पीएम मोदी ने जी-7 में एक बार इस्तेमाल में लाई जाने वाली प्लास्टिक समेत कई चीजों का किया जिक्र 

26 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

जी-7 में ट्रंप को लगा झटका, बिना बताए ईरान के विदेश मंत्री ने की शिरकत

26 अगस्त 2019

