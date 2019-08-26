भारतीय सेना ने 10 टाटा सफारी स्टॉर्म एसयूवी म्यांमार को सौंपी

भारतीय सेना ने 10 टाटा सफारी स्टॉर्म एसयूवी सोमवार को म्यांमार को सौंप दिया। सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत ने अपनी हालिया भारत यात्रा के दौरान म्यांमार के कमांडर-इन-चीफ को वाहन देने का वादा किया था। वाहनों को भारतीय राजदूत द्वारा म्यांमार को सौंप दिया गया।

Indian Army handed over ten TATA Safari Storme SUVs to Myanmar. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had promised to deliver the vehicles to Myanmar Commander-in-Chief during his recent visit to India. The vehicles were handed over by Indian Ambassador to Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/JupjbNdybo