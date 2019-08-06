कश्मीर मसले को लेकर पाकिस्तान की संसद में हंगामा, नदारद रहे पीएम इमरान खान

Ruckus in Parliament of Pakistan as the Opposition objects to Prime Minister Imran Khan's absence from the joint session to hold a discussion on Kashmir. Session proceedings stopped even before starting as the Speaker left for his chamber. pic.twitter.com/eZrQfzvUM1— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता मोर्गन ओर्टागस ने पाकिस्तान का नाम लिए बिना पीटीआई-भाषा से कहा कि हम नियंत्रण रेखा पर सभी पक्षों से शांति और स्थिरता बनाए रखने की अपील करते हैं।
6 अगस्त 2019