कश्मीर मसले को लेकर पाकिस्तान की संसद में हंगामा, नदारद रहे पीएम इमरान खान

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Aug 2019 01:15 PM IST
भारत में जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुनर्गठन का प्रस्ताव जब से आया है तब से पड़ोसी देश पाकिस्तान में खलबली मच गई है। सोमवार को जहां पाकिस्तान ने विधेयक का विरोध करते हुए भारत पर संयुक्त राष्ट्र के नियमों का उल्लंघन करने का आरोप लगाया था। वहीं अब उसकी संसद में इस मसले को लेकर हंगामा हो रहा है।
दरअसल पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान को कश्मीर मसले को लेकर संसद का संयुक्त सत्र बुलाया हुआ थाष जिसमें उन्हें घाटी को लेकर बातचीत करनी थी लेकिन वह संसद से अनुपस्थित रहे। जिसका विपक्ष ने विरोध किया। सदन की कार्रवाही शुरू होने से पहले ही रुक गई क्योंकि अध्यक्ष उठकर चले गए।


imran khan kashmir issue article 370 joint session parliament इमरान खान कश्मीर मसला
