Home ›   World ›   Imran Khan says I am surprised on reaction of India to Trump's offer of mediation in J&K conflict

ट्रंप के झूठ पर भारत की प्रतिक्रिया से बौखलाए इमरान ने कहा- मैं हैरान हूं

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 23 Jul 2019 07:16 PM IST
पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री के तौर पर अपने पहले अमेरिकी दौरे पर गए इमरान खान ने ट्विटर पर अपनी यात्रा के कुछ अंश साझा किए। इमरान खान ने भारत पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को जम्मू-कश्मीर विवाद में मध्यस्थता करने के आमंत्रित करने पर भारत की प्रतिक्रिया से मैं हैरान हूं। 
उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप को उनकी शानदार मेहमाननवाजी के लिए शुक्रिया कहना चाहता हूं, पाकिस्तान के दृष्टिकोण को लेकर उनकी समझ और हमारे पूरे प्रतिनिधिमंडल के साथ उनका व्यवहार शानदार था। हमें एतिहासिक व्हाइट हाउस के निजी क्वार्टर्स दिखाने के लिए मैं राष्ट्रपति की सराहना करता हूं।'


इमरान खान ने कहा, 'मैं राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप को आश्वस्त करना चाहता हूं कि अफगानिस्तान में शांति बहाल करने लिए पाकिस्तान हर संभव प्रयास करेगा। चार दशकों के संघर्ष के बाद लंबे समय से पीड़ित अफगानी शांति के हकदार हैं।'


पाक प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, 'कश्मीर विवाद को हल करने के लिए भारत और पाक के बीच वार्ता के लिए ट्रंप को मध्यस्थता करने की पेशकश पर भारत की प्रतिक्रिया से हैरान हूं। कश्मीर विवाद ने पिछले 70 साल से इस क्षेत्र को बंधक के जैसा बना दिया है। कश्मीरियों को रोज नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। इस संघर्ष के समाधान की बहुत जरूरत है।'

अमेरिकी-पाकिस्तानी समुदाय को कहा शुक्रिया

खान ने डीसी में कैपिटल वन अरीना में अमेरिकी-पाकिस्तानियों को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं पाकिस्तानी-एमेरिकी समुदाय को शुक्रिया कहना चाहता हूं कि वह इतनी बड़ी संख्या में यहां आए और प्रधानमंत्री के तौर पर अमेरिका की मेरी पहली यात्रा पर इतना शानदार स्वागत किया।'

 

imran khan america donald trump jammu kashmir conflict jammu kashmir pakistan prime minister
