ट्रंप के झूठ पर भारत की प्रतिक्रिया से बौखलाए इमरान ने कहा- मैं हैरान हूं

1. I want to thank President Trump for his warm & gracious hospitality, his understanding of Pakistan's point of view & his wonderful way of putting our entire delegation at ease. Appreciate the President taking out time to show us the historic White House private quarters. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 23, 2019

2. I want to assure President Trump Pakistan will do everything within its power to facilitate the Afghan peace process. The world owes it to the long-suffering Afghan people to bring about peace after 4 decades of conflict. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 23, 2019

3. Surprised by reaction of India to Pres Trump's offer of mediation to bring Pak & India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict which has held subcontinent hostage for 70 yrs. Generations of Kashmiris have suffered & are suffering daily and need conflict resolution. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 23, 2019

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री के तौर पर अपने पहले अमेरिकी दौरे पर गए इमरान खान ने ट्विटर पर अपनी यात्रा के कुछ अंश साझा किए। इमरान खान ने भारत पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को जम्मू-कश्मीर विवाद में मध्यस्थता करने के आमंत्रित करने पर भारत की प्रतिक्रिया से मैं हैरान हूं।उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप को उनकी शानदार मेहमाननवाजी के लिए शुक्रिया कहना चाहता हूं, पाकिस्तान के दृष्टिकोण को लेकर उनकी समझ और हमारे पूरे प्रतिनिधिमंडल के साथ उनका व्यवहार शानदार था। हमें एतिहासिक व्हाइट हाउस के निजी क्वार्टर्स दिखाने के लिए मैं राष्ट्रपति की सराहना करता हूं।'इमरान खान ने कहा, 'मैं राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप को आश्वस्त करना चाहता हूं कि अफगानिस्तान में शांति बहाल करने लिए पाकिस्तान हर संभव प्रयास करेगा। चार दशकों के संघर्ष के बाद लंबे समय से पीड़ित अफगानी शांति के हकदार हैं।'पाक प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, 'कश्मीर विवाद को हल करने के लिए भारत और पाक के बीच वार्ता के लिए ट्रंप को मध्यस्थता करने की पेशकश पर भारत की प्रतिक्रिया से हैरान हूं। कश्मीर विवाद ने पिछले 70 साल से इस क्षेत्र को बंधक के जैसा बना दिया है। कश्मीरियों को रोज नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। इस संघर्ष के समाधान की बहुत जरूरत है।'