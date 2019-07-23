ट्रंप के झूठ पर भारत की प्रतिक्रिया से बौखलाए इमरान ने कहा- मैं हैरान हूं

1. I want to thank President Trump for his warm & gracious hospitality, his understanding of Pakistan's point of view & his wonderful way of putting our entire delegation at ease. Appreciate the President taking out time to show us the historic White House private quarters.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 23, 2019
2. I want to assure President Trump Pakistan will do everything within its power to facilitate the Afghan peace process. The world owes it to the long-suffering Afghan people to bring about peace after 4 decades of conflict.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 23, 2019
3. Surprised by reaction of India to Pres Trump's offer of mediation to bring Pak & India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict which has held subcontinent hostage for 70 yrs. Generations of Kashmiris have suffered & are suffering daily and need conflict resolution.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 23, 2019
I want to thank the Pakistani-American community for showing up in such large numbers at Capital One Arena in DC to show support and welcome me on my first visit to the USA as PM of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/pEngooVLZ3— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 23, 2019
23 जुलाई 2019