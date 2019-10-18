अमेरिकी सीनेट में पहली बार गूंजी गुरुवाणी

It was an honor to welcome Giani Sukhvinder Singh of Millbourne, Delaware County to the Senate today. This morning, he became the first Sikh to ever deliver the Senate's morning prayer. Watch: pic.twitter.com/xA0DaNmvnB— Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) October 16, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
तुर्की सेनाओं द्वारा उत्तरी सीरिया में कुर्दिश फौज पर आक्रामक हमला के बाद अमेरिका ने तुर्की के साथ समझौता किया है।
18 अक्टूबर 2019