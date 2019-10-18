शहर चुनें

अमेरिकी सीनेट में पहली बार गूंजी गुरुवाणी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 18 Oct 2019 05:59 AM IST
सुखविंदर सिंह
सुखविंदर सिंह - फोटो : Twitter
इतिहास में पहली बार अमेरिकी सीनेट चैंबर में गुरुवाणी गूंजी है। सफेद कुर्ता और पीली पगड़ी पहने मेलबॉर्न निवासी ज्ञानी सुखविंदर सिंह ने बुधवार को सीनेट में सुबह की अरदास की। फिलाडेल्फिया सिख सोसायटी गुरुद्वारे के ज्ञानी सुखविंदर ने सर्वशक्तिमान ईश्वर से लोगों को एकजुट रखने की प्रार्थना की।
उन्होंने कहा कि ईश्वर को हम भले अलग-अलग नामों से याद करें लेकिन वह एक है।सिनेटर पैट टॉमी ट्वीट किया, ज्ञानी सुखविंदर सिंह का स्वगात करके हम अभिभूत हैं। वह पहले सिख हैं जिन्होंने सीनेट में सुबह की प्रार्थना की। हमने उन्हें गुरुनानक देवजी के 550वें प्रकाश पर्व पर प्रार्थना के लिए आमंत्रित किया था।


 
