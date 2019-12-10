शहर चुनें

GoAir Spokesperson says flight G828 had an air turn back after take off following technical issue

तकनीकी खामी के कारण वापस लौटा गो एयर का विमान, सवार थे 158 यात्री

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सिंगापुर Updated Tue, 10 Dec 2019 02:54 PM IST
गो एयर का विमान (फाइल फोटो)
गो एयर का विमान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
गो एयर के प्रवक्ता का कहना है कि कंपनी के सिंगापुर से बेंगलूरू जा रहे विमान संख्या जी828 को उड़ान भरने के कुछ समय बाद ही नौ दिसंबर को तकनीकी खामी के कारण वापस आना पड़ा। उस समय विमान में 158 यात्री मौजूद थे। विमान की फिलहाल गो एयर की इंजीनियरिंग टीम जांच कर रही है।
go air technical issue aircraft take off
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

लोकसभा में पास हुआ नागरिकता संशोधन बिल, जानिए किसने और क्यों किया विरोध?

नागरिकता संशोधन बिल लोकसभा में पास हो गया हालांकि जैसे ही इस बिल का प्रस्ताव सदन में रखा गया उसी वक्त सदन में हंगामा शुरू हो गया। असदुद्दीन ओवैसी से लेकर अखिलेश यादव ने इस बिल के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया था। किसने क्या कहा देखिये रिपोर्ट में।

10 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:24

माइक्रोनेशिया के यप द्वीप में आज भी चलते हैं पत्थर के सिक्के !

10 दिसंबर 2019

महिला पुलिस 1:15

कानपुर में मनचले की पिटाई, महिला सिपाही ने लड़कियों से छेड़खानी पर मारे 33 सेकेंड में 26 जूते

10 दिसंबर 2019

भोपाल 1:40

भोपाल के बड़े तालाब में धुनों पर थिरक उठीं पानी की बूंदें, वॉटर स्क्रीन पर दिखे महात्मा गांधी

10 दिसंबर 2019

कैब 4:25

हंगामे के बीच नागरिकता संशोधन बिल लोकसभा में पास, देखिए किसने क्या कहा

10 दिसंबर 2019

