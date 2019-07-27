शहर चुनें

Four dead and 20 injured in car bomb explosion in Afghanistan

अफगानिस्तान: गाड़ी में धमाका होने से चार की मौत, 20 लोग घायल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Jul 2019 11:01 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : File Photo
अफगानिस्तान के गाजी प्रांत में एक गाड़ी में विस्फोट होने से चार लोगों की मौत हो गई है। जबकि 20 अन्य लोग घायल हो गए हैं। घटना शनिवार सुबह की है।
bomb blast car bomb blast afghanistan blast injured killed
