करजई की अपील: लड़ाई खत्म हो, बातचीत से सुलझें मुद्दे, ब्रिटेन नहीं देगा तालिबान की सरकार को मान्यता

Former president Hamid Karzai in a statement asked the Taliban and the "resistance front" in Panjshir to stop the fighting and resolve their issues through talks: Afghanistan's TOLOnews

Russia is very much committed to a peaceful & democratic new Afghanistan. I believe that India could share these feelings. These feelings reflected in our bilateral cooperations in multiple formats like SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group: Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev pic.twitter.com/UqYt6HphTc