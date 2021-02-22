संयुक्त वक्तव्य में बोले विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर- मुश्किल समय में मॉरीशस के साथ खड़ा रहा भारत

{"_id":"60338e67c7c7cb3bd406357b","slug":"external-affairs-minister-s-jaishankar-said-that-india-stood-with-mauritius-in-difficult-times","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924\u0935\u094d\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u090f\u0938 \u091c\u092f\u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930- \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0949\u0930\u0940\u0936\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","slug":"world"}}

हिंद महासागर क्षेत्र के देशों के साथ रणनीतिक वार्ता पर निकले भारत के विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर अपने दौरे के अंतिम चरण में मॉरीशस पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने भारत-मॉरीशस संयुक्त वक्तव्य में कहा, ‘पिछले वर्ष कोरोना महामारी के दौरान आए मुश्किल समय में भारत मॉरीशस के लोगों के साथ खड़ा रहा।’

During the course of the past year, through trying times brought about by the COVID pandemic, India stood together with the people of Mauritius: EAM S Jaishankar at India-Mauritius joint statement pic.twitter.com/HjiZAorPen

जयशंकर ने बताया कि भारत ने मॉरीशस में 23 टन आवश्यक दवाओं की खेप, एचसीक्यू की आधा अरब गोलियां, आयुर्वेदिक दवाओं की एक विशेष खेप और हमारे 'मिशन सागर' के तहत 14 सदस्यीय चिकित्सा सहायता टीम को भेजा।

Through the 23 tons of essential medicines, half a billion tablets of HCQ, a special consignment of ayurvedic medicines & a 14-member medical assistance team under our 'Mission SAGAR', India's helping hand was always over the horizon: Dr S Jaishankar

उन्होंने कहा कि जब हमने अपना टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम शुरू किया तब हमारे प्रमुख भागीदारों में से एक मॉरीशस में 'मेड इन इंडिया' कोविड वैक्सीन की एक लाख खुराक पहुंची। यह हमारे मध्य असाधारण संबंधों का स्पष्ट प्रदर्शन था। मॉरीशस हमारे दिलों में जगह रखता है।

An additional 100,000 doses of vaccines also reached Mauritius today. We were truly glad to facilitate this commercial procurement for which I hope further consignments would be arriving in the coming weeks: Dr S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/bHcSo4F9q8

विदेश मंत्री ने बताया कि सोमवार को भी टीकों की एक लाख अतिरिक्त खुराक मॉरीशस पहुंची। उन्होंने कहा कि हम इस वाणिज्यिक खरीद की सुविधा के लिए खुश थे, मुझे उम्मीद है कि आने वाले हफ्तों में और खेप यहां आने वाली है।