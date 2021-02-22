शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India stood with Mauritius in difficult times

संयुक्त वक्तव्य में बोले विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर- मुश्किल समय में मॉरीशस के साथ खड़ा रहा भारत

Priyanka Tiwari न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पोर्ट लुई Published by: प्रियंका तिवारी
Updated Mon, 22 Feb 2021 04:36 PM IST
विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर
विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें

हिंद महासागर क्षेत्र के देशों के साथ रणनीतिक वार्ता पर निकले भारत के विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर अपने दौरे के अंतिम चरण में मॉरीशस पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने भारत-मॉरीशस संयुक्त वक्तव्य में कहा, ‘पिछले वर्ष कोरोना महामारी के दौरान आए मुश्किल समय में भारत मॉरीशस के लोगों के साथ खड़ा रहा।’

जयशंकर ने बताया कि भारत ने मॉरीशस में 23 टन आवश्यक दवाओं की खेप, एचसीक्यू की आधा अरब गोलियां, आयुर्वेदिक दवाओं की एक विशेष खेप और हमारे 'मिशन सागर' के तहत 14 सदस्यीय चिकित्सा सहायता टीम को भेजा। 

उन्होंने कहा कि जब हमने अपना टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम शुरू किया तब हमारे प्रमुख भागीदारों में से एक मॉरीशस में  'मेड इन इंडिया' कोविड वैक्सीन की एक लाख खुराक पहुंची। यह हमारे मध्य असाधारण संबंधों का स्पष्ट प्रदर्शन था। मॉरीशस हमारे दिलों में जगह रखता है।

विदेश मंत्री ने बताया कि सोमवार को भी टीकों की एक लाख अतिरिक्त खुराक मॉरीशस पहुंची। उन्होंने  कहा कि हम इस वाणिज्यिक खरीद की सुविधा के लिए खुश थे, मुझे उम्मीद है कि आने वाले हफ्तों में और खेप यहां आने वाली है।

