संयुक्त वक्तव्य में बोले विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर- मुश्किल समय में मॉरीशस के साथ खड़ा रहा भारत

हिंद महासागर क्षेत्र के देशों के साथ रणनीतिक वार्ता पर निकले भारत के विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर अपने दौरे के अंतिम चरण में मॉरीशस पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने भारत-मॉरीशस संयुक्त वक्तव्य में कहा, ‘पिछले वर्ष कोरोना महामारी के दौरान आए मुश्किल समय में भारत मॉरीशस के लोगों के साथ खड़ा रहा।’
During the course of the past year, through trying times brought about by the COVID pandemic, India stood together with the people of Mauritius: EAM S Jaishankar at India-Mauritius joint statement pic.twitter.com/HjiZAorPen
— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021
Through the 23 tons of essential medicines, half a billion tablets of HCQ, a special consignment of ayurvedic medicines & a 14-member medical assistance team under our 'Mission SAGAR', India's helping hand was always over the horizon: Dr S Jaishankar
— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021
An additional 100,000 doses of vaccines also reached Mauritius today. We were truly glad to facilitate this commercial procurement for which I hope further consignments would be arriving in the coming weeks: Dr S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/bHcSo4F9q8
— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021
