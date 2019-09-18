शहर चुनें

European Union called India and Pakistan to engage in direct dialogue on Kashmir Issue

यूरोप ने कहा- भारत और पाकिस्तान कश्मीर मुद्दे पर सीधें करें बातचीत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बेल्जियम Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 12:21 PM IST
यूरोपियन यूनियन संसद ने भारत और पाकिस्तान को कश्मीर मुद्दे पर सीधे बातचीत करने के लिए कहा है। जिससे कि इस मुद्दे का शांतिपूर्वक हल सुनिश्चित किया जा सके। 
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

