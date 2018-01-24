अपना शहर चुनें

स्विट्जरलैंड में एक हजार से ज्यादा लोगों ने ट्रंप के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन

एजेंसी, ज्यूरिख Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 04:48 PM IST
world economic forum: One thousand people Protest against US President Donald Trump in Switzerland 
Protesters - फोटो : PC BY- AP
वर्ल्ड इकोनॉमिक फोरम (डब्ल्यूईएफ) के लिए अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की निर्धारित स्विट्जरलैंड यात्रा के खिलाफ मध्य ज्यूरिख में एक हजार से अधिक लोगों ने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। 

बता दें कि दावोस में शुक्रवार को ट्रंप अंतरराष्ट्रीय व्यवसायियों और वैश्विक नेताओं को संबोधित करेंगे। स्विस शहर में रैली करते हुए प्रदर्शनकारियों ने ‘ट्रंप का स्वागत नहीं है’ के नारे लगाए। इस दौरान कुछ प्रदर्शनकारियों के हाथों में बैनर और तख्तियां भी थीं जिनमें ‘डंब द ट्रंप’ और स्विट्जरलैंड नाजियों की मेजबानी कर रहा है’ जैसे नारे लिखे थे।

 यंग सोशलिस्ट के अध्यक्ष टमारा फ्यूनिसिएलो ने कहा कि हम ट्रंप और डब्ल्यूईएफ दोनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। दुनिया के एक फीसदी अमीर लोगों के बीच हो रही चर्चा और महिलाओं व अल्पसंख्यकों के खिलाफ नफरत भरा माहौल पैदा करने वाले के लिए स्विट्जरलैंड में कोई जगह नहीं है। इस विरोध प्रदर्शन में वैश्विकरण विरोधी और पर्यावरण कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ कुर्दिश और फलस्तीनी संगठनों के लोग शामिल थे। 
