शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   World ›   Europe ›   ISIS claims shooting in southern France Carcassonne supermarket 

दक्षिणी फ्रांस: आतंकी हमले में 2 लोगों की मौत, ISIS ने कई लोगों को बनाया बंधक

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 05:57 PM IST
डेमो इमेज
डेमो इमेज
दक्षिणी फ्रांस के कारकासोने में आतंकी हमले की खबर है। एक हमलावर ने कारकासोने स्थित भीड़भाड़ वाले सुपरमार्केट में गोलीबारी की।
न्यूज एजेंसी एएफपी के मुताबिक, हमले में दो लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। और कई लोगों को बंधक बनाया गया है। गोलीबारी की जिम्मेदारी आतंकी संगठन आईएसआईएस ने ली है। हमलावर ने भी खुद को आईएसआईएस से संबंधित बताया है।  
 



हमला स्थानीय समयनुसार 11 बजकर 15 मिनट पर हुआ। हमलावर ने सुपरमार्केट में सिलसलेवार गोलीबारी को अंजाम दिया। फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति एडवर्ड फिलिप ने कहा कि गोलीबारी के बाद स्थिति बेहद गंभीर है और यह कहना गलता नहीं होगा कि यह एक आतंकी हमला है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ पुलिस भी इसे एक आतंकी हमले के तौर पर ही देख रही है।
 
isis terror attack southern france

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Ahmed Khan
Bollywood

जैकलीन के 'एक दो तीन' पर पहली बार बोले अहमद खान, जानकर सरोज खान को आ सकता है गुस्सा

23 मार्च 2018

Qubool Hai fame TV Actress Alka Kaushal Out Of Prison, Begins Shoot On Woh Apna Sa
Bollywood

जेल से बाहर आते ही एक्ट्रेस ने शुरू की शूटिंग, बजरंगी भाईजान में बनीं थीं करीना की मां

23 मार्च 2018

Crime Patrol
Television

टीवी शो क्राइम पेट्रोल को 8 साल बाद तगड़ा झटका, सामने आ गई असली वजह

23 मार्च 2018

katrina kaif
Bollywood

विदेशों में प्रियंका, दीपिका नहीं यह बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस है सबसे ज्यादा पॉपुलर, रिसर्च में हुआ खुलासा

23 मार्च 2018

iPhone X
Bollywood

iPhone X के एड में बॉलीवुड गाने की धुन, लोगों ने लताड़ा, तो कंपोजर को देना पड़ा आरडी बर्मन को क्रेडिट

23 मार्च 2018

Sudhir Mishra to make biopic on Mahatma Gandhi
Bollywood

महात्मा गांधी पर बायोपिक बनाने जा रहे हैं सुधीर मिश्रा, फिल्म में ये होगा खास

23 मार्च 2018

SALMAN KHAN
Television

Bigg Boss फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, सीजन 12 के लिए इस फेमस स्टार को भेजा गया इनविटेशन

23 मार्च 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan will cast Ranbir Kapoor instead of Kartik aryan
Bollywood

लव रंजन का नया दाव! कार्तिक आर्यन नहीं बल्कि ये सुपरस्टार होगा उनकी अगली फिल्म का हीरो?

23 मार्च 2018

Aamir Khan
Bollywood

54 साल की उम्र में आमिर खान ने बताई अपनी सबसे बड़ी कमजोरी, कहा- सनकी हूं मैं

23 मार्च 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

एक फिल्म के लिए तीनों खान आए साथ, इस हीरोइन की वजह से ब्लॉकबस्टर हो सकती है फिल्म

23 मार्च 2018

Most Read

kosovo
Europe

जब कोसोवो की संसद में फेंके गए आंसू गैस के गोले

संसद में हंगामा कोई नई बात नहीं है। भारत में तो पिछले कई सत्रों से संसद हंगामें की भेंट चढ़ती रही है।

22 मार्च 2018

Russian Election: Vladimir Putin wins fourth consecutive election
Europe

बड़े अंतर से जीते व्लादिमीर पुतिन, चौथी बार बनेंगे रूस के राष्ट्रपति

19 मार्च 2018

in Russia Voting began, Putin fighting independents
Europe

रूस चुनाव: राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए वोटिंग जारी, निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ रहे पुतिन

18 मार्च 2018

Germany Home Minister
Europe

जर्मनी के गृहमंत्री बोले- इस्लाम से देश का संबंध नहीं

17 मार्च 2018

Moscow will remove 23 British Diplomats
Europe

रूस-ब्रिटेन में बढ़ी तकरार, अब मॉस्को निकालेगा 23 ब्रिटिश राजनयिक

17 मार्च 2018

Czech Republic rejects Russia claims
Europe

चेक गणराज्य ने रूस के दावों को खारिज किया

18 मार्च 2018

प्रोफेसर स्टीफन हॉकिंग
Europe

प्रसिद्ध वैज्ञानिक प्रोफेसर स्टीफन हॉकिंग का 76 साल की उम्र में निधन

14 मार्च 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Europe

रिपोर्ट का दावा: देश की हर आठ में से एक महिला हुई है यौन हिंसा का शिकार

24 फरवरी 2018

Netanyahu
Europe

ईरानी ड्रोन का टूटा हिस्सा हाथ में लेकर PM नेतन्याहू की खुली चेतावनी, कहा- न लें इम्तिहान

18 फरवरी 2018

तुर्की विमान
Europe

यूएई से तुर्की जा रहा विमान ईरान में हुआ क्रैश, 11 लोगों की मौत

12 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

मशहूर बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने दर्ज कराया बिजनेसमैन पर रेप केस

बॉलीवुड की मशहूर अभिनेत्री ने मुंबई के जुहू पुलिस स्टेसशन में एक बिजनेस मैन दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज कराया है। मामले की जांच फिलहाल क्राइम ब्रांच कर रही है।

23 मार्च 2018

lucknow 1:08

राज्यसभा चुनाव में BSP के MLA ने दिया BJP को वोट, ये है वजह

23 मार्च 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:44

अपने देश के लिए हर जगह पहुंच जाते हैं क्रिकेट के ये सुपर फैन

23 मार्च 2018

अथिया शेट्टी 1:13

अथिया शेट्टी ने किया बचपन का वीडियो शेयर, पापा संग कर रहीं ऐसे डांस

23 मार्च 2018

राजा भैया 2:04

हमारा वोट अखिलेश जी के साथ है: राजा भैया

23 मार्च 2018

Recommended

US mourns death of 39 Indians killed in Iraq
America

अमेरिका ने इराक में मारे गए 39 भारतीयों की मौत पर जताया शोक

21 मार्च 2018

सुषमा स्वराज
India News

इस तरह भारत को पता चला कि अगवा हुए नागरिकों की हो चुकी है मौत

20 मार्च 2018

india pakistan love
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान का घटिया पैंतरा, हमारे राजनयिकों को परेशान कर रहा भारत

12 मार्च 2018

नित्यानंद राय
Bihar

बीजेपी सांसद बोले- RJD उम्मीदवार जीता तो ये क्षेत्र बन जाएगा ISIS का पनाहगार

10 मार्च 2018

आईएसआईएस का दावा
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः ISIS ने किया कश्मीर में दूसरे हमले का दावा, सूरा हमले में बताया अपना हाथ

27 फरवरी 2018

Iraq: sixteen Turkish women sentences to death over ISIS connection
Rest of World

इराक: IS में शामिल होने वाली 16 तुर्की महिलाओं को फांसी, जेलों में 1700 विदेशी महिलाएं 

26 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.