अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Europe ›   Britain: gin wine new brand launch at Oxford University

ब्रिटेन: ऑक्सफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी में जिन शराब की नई ब्रांड लांच

एजेंसी, लंदन Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 09:31 PM IST
Britain: gin wine new brand launch at Oxford University
ब्रिटेन की प्रतिष्ठित ऑक्सफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी में रविवार को उसके ऐतिहासकि बोटैनिक गार्डंस में एक समारोह के दौरान जिन (एक प्रकार की शराब) की नई ब्रांड की लांचिंग की गई। 

भौतिक जिन ऑक्सफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी की ब्रांडिंग है। इसे मध्ययुगीन किसानों द्वारा जौ के अनाज से डिस्टिल्ड कर विकसित किया गया था। 

ऑक्सफोर्ड विश्वविद्यालय में इस बोटैनिक गार्डन की स्थापना 1621 में की गई थी और इस शराब को तब 25 विभिन्न वनस्पतियों के साथ अलग-अलग स्वाद के साथ तैयार किया गया था। 

RELATED

ऑक्सफोर्ड आर्टिजन डिस्टिलेरी के मास्टर डिस्टिर कोरी मैसन ने कहा कि यह शराब औषधीय रूप से अच्छा है। इसके 500 एमएल की कीमत 34.95 पाउंड है। 
britain gin wine oxford university wine brand

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Deepika Padukone shared cute picture with dog
Bollywood

रणवीर को छोड़ ये किसे KISS करने की कोशिश कर रहीं दीपिका, यूजर्स बोले-काश! ये हम होते

11 फरवरी 2018

Bhumi Pednekar will represent Indian Cinema along with Karan at Berlin international Film Festival
Bollywood

'टॉयलेट...' में अक्षय की ऑनस्क्रीन पत्नी को मिली गुडन्यूज, बर्लिन से मिला बड़ा न्यौता

11 फरवरी 2018

primary school dress cost 49 thousand
Weird Stories

यूनिफॉर्म को लेकर चर्चा में आया स्कूल, कीमत जानकर दंग रह गए मां-बाप

11 फरवरी 2018

international space station astronauts played badminton
World of Wonders

... जब अंतरिक्ष में खेला गया 3 देशों का बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट, VIRAL हो गया VIDEO

11 फरवरी 2018

woman from california bought lettuce 3 inch lizard
Weird Stories

सलाद से निकला कुछ ऐसा, देखते ही महिला के होश उड़े और भागी अस्पताल, देखें VIDEO

11 फरवरी 2018

Bigg Boss ex contestant Bandgi Kalra will back on Tv with Rakhi Sawant
Television

वैलेंटाइन डे से पहले ही पुनीश को अकेला छोड़ राखी सावंत की टीम में शामिल हुई बंदगी

11 फरवरी 2018

woman dumped by husband after paralysis
Weird Stories

लकवा मारने के कारण तनहा छोड़ गया पति, फिर हुआ ऐसा चमत्कार

11 फरवरी 2018

Horrable discovery of Rafters in Arctic Ocean
Amazing Animals

पानी के नीचे इस भयानक चीज को देखकर बुरी तरह कांप गए राफ्टर, यूं गया ध्यान

11 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh hike his price now charged 11 crore rupees per film
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' में रणवीर, शाहिद से ज्यादा वसूली थी दीपिका ने फीस, अब 'खिलजी' भी हुए महंगे

11 फरवरी 2018

padman banned in pakistan mehr tarar reaction
Bollywood

'पैडमैन' हुई बैन तो भड़की पाकिस्तानी पत्रकार, पाक सेंसर बोर्ड को दिया करारा जवाब

11 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Muslim singer quit the contest for past Facebook comments about terror attacks
Europe

आतंकी हमले पर कमेंट किया तो मुस्लिम सिंगर को छोड़ना पड़ा टैलेंट शो

आतंकी हमले को लेकर एक मुस्लिम गायिका को फेसबुक पर कमेंट करना भारी पड़ गया। कमेंट करने की वजह से गायिका को टैलेंट शो छोड़ना पड़ा।

11 फरवरी 2018

frustrated man murders neighbour after being asked about getting married
Europe

शादी के लिए बार-बार पूछना पड़ोसन को पड़ा मंहगा, गला घोंटकर मारा

11 फरवरी 2018

in his historic visit to Palestine Narendra Modi repeat national security cooperation issue
Europe

क्या मध्य-पूर्व में मोदी दो नावों की सवारी कर रहे हैं?

11 फरवरी 2018

UK Reviews Oxfam relationship After physical Abuse Scandal in Haiti
Europe

हैती में यौन शोषण कांड के बाद ऑक्सफैम संबंधों की समीक्षा

11 फरवरी 2018

Success in developing human egg in laboratory
Europe

प्रयोगशाला में मानव अंडाणु विकसित करने में मिली कामयाबी, कैंसर के इलाज में मिलेगा फायदा

10 फरवरी 2018

noni is having relationship with two boys at the same time
Europe

एक लड़की दो लड़कों से कैसे मोहब्बत कर सकती है

8 फरवरी 2018

Indian origin Girl cracks mathletics hall of fame in UK
Europe

ब्रिटेन में भारतीय मूल की लड़की ने हासिल की बड़ी उपलब्धि, बनाई मैथ हॉल ऑफ फेम में जगह

8 फरवरी 2018

A huge increase of Indian applicants in European British universities compared to last year
Europe

ब्रिटिश यूनिवर्सिटी में भारतीय आवेदकों की तादाद बढ़ी, पिछले साल की तुलना में भारी बढ़त

6 फरवरी 2018

Clashes in London after Lord Nazir calls for Kashmir's independence on Republic Day
Europe

कश्मीर को लेकर लंदन में भारत विरोधी प्रदर्शन, भारतीयों ने दिया करारा जवाब

27 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi to give key speech in the full session of the World Economic Forum, Davos
Europe

दावोस: माइनस 4 डिग्री में पहुंचे PM मोदी, आज विश्व आर्थिक मंच को करेंगे संबोधित

23 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

जैकलीन ने माधुरी दीक्षित के लिए कह दी ऐसी बात

जैकलीन फर्नांडिज माधुरी दीक्षित के फेमस डांसिंग नंबर एक, दो, तीन के रिक्रिएशन पर थिरकने वाली हैं। इसे लेकर वो काफी एक्साइटेड हैं। फिल्म बागी 2 में जैकलीन टाइगर श्रॉफ के अपोजिट नजर आने वाली हैं।

11 फरवरी 2018

train engin derail in pilibhit 1:25

पीलीभीत में ट्रेन का इंजन पटरी से उतरा

11 फरवरी 2018

A road accident in unnao after clash between pick up and truck 3:01

उन्नाव में हुए इस हादसे को देख आपके रौंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे

11 फरवरी 2018

uttar-pradesh-news-11-february-2018-7-pm-evening 26:39

शाम तक की सारी खबरों का राउंड अप 11 फरवरी 2018

11 फरवरी 2018

these bollywood actresses hated each others special story 1:18

देखें, आखिर क्यों एक-दूसरे को नहीं सुहाती ये बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्रियां

11 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Dawood has vast assets in united kingdom, Wonderful mansion and Luxurious hotel too
Europe

ब्रिटेन में दाऊद के पास अकूत संपत्ति, आलीशान घर से लेकर शानदार होटल तक

4 फरवरी 2018

trump cancels uk trip, blames obama
America

लंदन में एंबेसी बनाने के फैसले को ट्रंप ने बताया गलत, शुरू करने से किया इनकार

13 जनवरी 2018

Indian Origin Vijay Patel Murdered in London, CCTV footage released by metro police
Europe

लंदन में भारतीय की हत्या, सीसीटीवी वीडियो जारी

11 जनवरी 2018

Australia flu spread in many countries including India and UK
Rest of World

भारत समेत दुनिया के कई देशों में फैल रहा ऑस्ट्रेलियाई फ्लू

10 जनवरी 2018

father gave alcohol to her daughter instead of juice by mistake
International

ब्रिटेन में पिता ने 4 साल की बेटी को पिला दी शराब

29 दिसंबर 2017

in Britain Many flights canceled due to heavy snowfall , school closed
Europe

ब्रिटेन में भारी बर्फबारी के कारण कई उड़ानें रद्द, स्कूल बंद

22 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.