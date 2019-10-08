शहर चुनें

अफगानिस्तान की गजनी यूनिवर्सिटी में बम धमाका, आठ छात्राएं घायल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काबुल Updated Tue, 08 Oct 2019 12:35 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : PTI
अफगानिस्तान के गजनी शहर में स्थित गजनी यूनिवर्सिटी के पीडी3 में बम धमाका हो गया है। जिसमें आठ लड़कियां घायल हो गई हैं। यह बात गजनी के प्रांतीय अस्पताल के प्रमुख मोहम्मद हेमत ने दी।
इसके अलावा अफगान के आंतरिक मंत्री के अधिकारियों ने इस बात की पुष्टि की है कि सात अक्तबूर को काबुल के काराबाग जिले में तालिबान लड़ाकों द्वारा आपराधिक जांच विभाग के एक सदस्य की हत्या कर दी गई थी। वहीं छह अन्य पुलिसवाले जो घटना की जांच के लिए गए थे वह बम धमाके में घायल हो गए।
