Home ›   World ›   Easing the situation said French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs to Qureshi on Kashmir

कश्मीर पर कुरैशी से बातचीत में फ्रांस के यूरोप और विदेश मामलों के मंत्री ने कहा, तनाव ना बढ़ाएं

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 21 Aug 2019 11:06 AM IST
जीन-यवेस ली ड्रियन और शाह महमूद कुरैशी
जीन-यवेस ली ड्रियन और शाह महमूद कुरैशी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
फ्रांस के यूरोप और विदेश मामलों के मंत्री जीन-यवेस ली ड्रियन ने पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी से मंगलवार को फोन पर बातचीत की। इस दौरान कुरैशी ने उनके सामने जम्मू-कश्मीर का मुद्दा उठाया। ड्रियन ने फ्रांस की कश्मीर पर राय को दोहराते हुए कहा कि इस विवाद को हल करना अब दोनों देशों के ऊपर है, कि वह शांति के लिए द्विपक्षीय बातचीत के माध्यम से इस विवाद को सुलझाएं।
ये जानकारी फ्रांस के यूरोप और विदेश मामलों के मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता ने दी है। 

ड्रियन ने दोनों देशों (भारत और पाकिस्तान) से संयम बरतने और स्थिति को हल करने को कहा है। फ्रांस ने दोनों देशों से कहा है कि जिस भी चीज से तनाव बढ़े दोनों देशों को उसी से बचना चाहिए।


french minister for europe and foreign affairs shah mehmood qureshi pakistan foreign minister jean-yves le drian kashmir issue india and pakistan जीन-यवेस ली ड्रियन विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी फ्रांस के यूरोप और विदेश मामलों के मंत्री
