कश्मीर पर कुरैशी से बातचीत में फ्रांस के यूरोप और विदेश मामलों के मंत्री ने कहा, तनाव ना बढ़ाएं

French Ministry for Europe & Foreign Affairs Spokesperson: France makes a call to the parties for restraint, de-escalation, and easing the situation. It is essential to abstain from any measure likely to aggravate tensions.— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने एक बार फिर कश्मीर मुद्दे पर मध्यस्थता की बात कही है। इससे एक दिन पहले उन्होंने फोन पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान से बात की थी।
21 अगस्त 2019