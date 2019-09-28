शहर चुनें

भूकंप के झटकों से सहमा नेपाल, रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.1 मापी गई तीव्रता

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काठमांडू Updated Sat, 28 Sep 2019 11:16 AM IST
नेपाल में शनिवार सुबह 10.30 बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। इसकी रिक्टर स्केल पर तीव्रता 4.1 मापी गई है। फिलहाल किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है।
