Home ›   World ›   Earthquake in Iran Bushehr 5 magnitude intensity on Richter scale Says US Geological Survey

दो घंटों में भूकंप के दो झटकों के दहला ईरान, रिक्टर स्केल पर 5.5 मापी गई तीव्रता

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, तेहरान Updated Wed, 08 Jan 2020 09:46 AM IST
ईरान के बुशहर इलाके में बुधवार सुबह भूकंप के दो झटके महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 4.9 और 5.5 मापी गई। अभी तक भूकंप के कारण हुए जानमाल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है। बचाव कर्मी और सेना दोनों को अलर्ट कर दिया गया है।
iran earthquake iran earthquake 2019 iran
