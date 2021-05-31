बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   World ›   Covid variant first found in India will be referred to as 'Delta' while earlier found variant in the country will be known as 'Kappa'

Corona Virus: डब्ल्यूएचओ ने कोरोना वेरिएंट्स का किया नामकरण, भारत में पाए गए वायरस को मिले ये नाम

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: Amit Mandal Updated Tue, 01 Jun 2021 12:41 AM IST
new Corona strain
new Corona strain - फोटो : iStock
ख़बर सुनें
भारत में पहली बार मिले कोरोना वायरस के बी.1.617.2 वेरिएंट को नया नाम दिया गया है। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन ने कहा है कि  B.1.617.2 डेल्टा (Delta) के नाम से जाना जाएगा। जबकि यहां मिले एक अन्य वेरिएंट बी.1.617.1 को कप्पा (Kappa) नाम से जाना जाएगा। कोरोना के इन स्वरूपों की पहचान सबसे पहले अक्टूबर 2020 में भारत में हुई थी।
डब्ल्यूएचओ ने ग्रीक एल्फाबेट्स के आधार पर दुनिया के दूसरे देशों में मिले वेरिएंट्स का भी नामकरण किया है। यह फैसला ऐसे समय पर आया है जब कोरोना के अलग-अलग वेरिएंट को देशों के नाम के साथ जोड़ने को लेकर विवाद हो रहा था। बी.1.617.2 को इंडियन वेरिएंट कहे जाने पर भारत सरकार ने कड़ी आपत्ति जाहिर की थी। 

 


सितंबर 2020 में ब्रिटेन में सबसे पहले पाए गए कोरोना वायरस के बी.1.1.7 वेरिएंट को अल्फा नाम दिया गया है। वहीं दक्षिण अफ्रीका में मिले बी.1.351 को बीटा नाम मिला है। नवंबर 2020 में सबसे पहले दक्षिण अफ्रीका में पाए गए P.1 वेरिएंट को अब गामा नाम से जाना जाएगा। 

इसी तरह मार्च 2020 में अमेरिका में मिले वेरिएंट बी.1.427/बी.1.429 को एपलिसन, अप्रैल 2020 में ब्राजील में मिले P.2 को जीटा, कई देशों में मिले बी.1.525 वेरिएंट को ईटा, फिलिपींस में मिले P.3 को थीटा नाम दिया गया है। नंवबर 2020 में अमेरिका में मिले बी.1.526 को लोटा नाम से मिला है।  
 

world international covid variant delta virus kappa corona in india who
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited