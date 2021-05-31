Corona Virus: डब्ल्यूएचओ ने कोरोना वेरिएंट्स का किया नामकरण, भारत में पाए गए वायरस को मिले ये नाम

Labelled using Greek alphabets, World Health Organisation (WHO) announces new labels for Covid variants of concern (VOC) & interest (VOC).— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021
Covid variant first found in India will be referred to as 'Delta' while earlier found variant in the country will be known as 'Kappa' pic.twitter.com/VIEVWBGryC
सितंबर 2020 में ब्रिटेन में सबसे पहले पाए गए कोरोना वायरस के बी.1.1.7 वेरिएंट को अल्फा नाम दिया गया है। वहीं दक्षिण अफ्रीका में मिले बी.1.351 को बीटा नाम मिला है। नवंबर 2020 में सबसे पहले दक्षिण अफ्रीका में पाए गए P.1 वेरिएंट को अब गामा नाम से जाना जाएगा।
इसी तरह मार्च 2020 में अमेरिका में मिले वेरिएंट बी.1.427/बी.1.429 को एपलिसन, अप्रैल 2020 में ब्राजील में मिले P.2 को जीटा, कई देशों में मिले बी.1.525 वेरिएंट को ईटा, फिलिपींस में मिले P.3 को थीटा नाम दिया गया है। नंवबर 2020 में अमेरिका में मिले बी.1.526 को लोटा नाम से मिला है।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.