Disaster Risks: PM के मुख्य सचिव बोले- आपदा जोखिमों को रोकना पहली जिम्मेदारी, वित्तीय संरचना विकसित करना जरूरी

नए आपदा जोखिमों का प्रधानमंत्री कई बार जिक्र कर चुके हैं। इसको लेकर उन्होंने कई कार्यक्रमों में भी भाग लिया है। वहीं अब भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री के प्रधान सचिव पी. के. मिश्रा ने गुरुवार को कहा कि नए आपदा जोखिमों के निर्माण को रोकने के साथ-साथ मौजूदा आपदा जोखिमों को कम करने के लिए राज्यों की प्राथमिक जिम्मेदारी है।
#WATCH | New York: Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister speaks at the India-Japan side event on the roles of states for promoting investments in 'Disaster Risk Reduction' towards a resilient and sustainable future. pic.twitter.com/7RDNOHyzhr— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023
