चीन ने पाक में सैन्य बेस बनाने की खबरों को खारिज किया

एजेंसी, बीजिंग Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 10:40 AM IST
China rejects reports of military base being built in Pakistan
चाबहार बंदरगाह
चीन ने मंगलवार को उन खबरों को ‘अनावश्यक’ करार देते हुए सिरे से खारिज कर दिया जिनमें कहा गया था कि भारत, ईरान और अफगानिस्तान के साझा प्रयास से विकसित किए जा रहे चाबहार बंदरगाह के नजदीक पाकिस्तान के जिवानी में बीजिंग सैन्य अड्डा बनाए जाने की योजना बना रहा है। 

रिपोर्टों में कहा गया था कि पाकिस्तान ग्वादर पोर्ट के नजदीक जिवानी में चीन को मिलिटरी बेस बनाने की इजाजत दे सकता है। बता दें कि ग्वादर पोर्ट को भी चीन विकसित कर रहा है। ग्लोबल टाइम्स ने वाशिंगटन टाइम्स की रिपोर्ट के हवाले से कहा था कि चीन दूसरा सैन्य अड्डा पाकिस्तान में बनाने जा रहा है ताकि समुद्री क्षेत्र में अपनी सामरिक शक्ति को मजबूत कर सके।

रिपोर्ट के बारे में चीनी विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता लू कांग ने कहा कि मैं इस तरह की किसी भी योजना के बारे में अवगत नहीं हूं। 

गौरतलब है कि चीन समेत दुनियाभर में मीडिया रिपोर्टों में कहा गया था कि नए साल के मौके पर अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप द्वारा आतंकवाद के मसले पर इस्लामाबाद को कड़ी फटकार लगाए जाने की वजह से पाकिस्तान ने अपने यहां बीजिंग को मिलिटरी बेस बनाने की पेशकश की है। 
 
china pakistan chabahar port
