Child Abuse: दुनिया में बढ़ रहा बाल यौन शोषण, इंटरपोल प्रमुख बोले- रोज सामने आ रहे सात मामले

दुनिया भर में बाल यौन शोषण के मामले तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। वैश्विक पुलिस यानी इंटरपोल के महासचिव जर्गन स्टॉक ने कहा है कि अब तक हमने 30,000 पीड़ितों की पहचान की है। हमें दुनिया में इन सबसे कमजोर लोगों की सुरक्षा के लिए लड़ाई तेज करना होगी।

Our international child sexual exploitation database has identified an average of seven child abuse victims every day. So far we have identified 30,000 victims. We have to increase our fight in protecting the most vulnerable in world: Jurgen Stock, Secy General, Interpol pic.twitter.com/wBD0yEdqmg