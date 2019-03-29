शहर चुनें


टेरीजा मे को बड़ा झटका, ब्रिटिश सांसदों ने तीसरी बार खारिज किया ब्रेक्जिट सौदा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 29 Mar 2019 08:52 PM IST
टेरीजा मे (फाइल फोटो)
टेरीजा मे (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
ब्रेक्जिट सौदे को लेकर ब्रिटेन की प्रधानमंत्री टेरीजा मे को बड़ा झटका लगा है। ब्रिटिश सांसदों ने ब्रेक्जिट सौदे को तीसरी बार खारिज कर दिया है। 
ब्रेग्जिट बिल पर अपनी ही कंजर्वेटिव पार्टी की ओर ब्रिटेन की प्रधानमंत्री टेरीजा मे को बुधवार को भारी विरोध झेलना पड़ रहा है। उन्होंने यहां तक पेशकश कर दी थी कि दो बार विफल रहे ब्रेग्जिट बिल पर यदि उनके सांसद समर्थन देते हैं तो वह इस्तीफा दे देंगी। 

28 देशों की सदस्यता वाले यूरोपीय संघ से ब्रिटेन के बाहर हो जाने को ब्रेक्जिट कहा जा रहा है। इसे दुनिया में ब्रेक्जिट का नाम दिया गया है। जो ब्रिटेन और एक्जिट दो शब्दों से मिलकर बना है। इस मुद्दे पर ब्रिटेन में पहला जनमत संग्रह 23 जून, 2016 को हुआ था। इसमें अधिकतर लोगों ने संघ से अलग होने के पक्ष में मतदान किया था।







© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.