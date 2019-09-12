शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Brian Toll says Article 370 for India economic opportunities to the people in Kashmir

ब्रायन टोल ने अनुच्छेद 370 पर किया समर्थन, गिलगित-बाल्टिस्तान को बताया भारत का हिस्सा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 12:41 AM IST
Brian Toll, ex-Director of European Commission
Brian Toll, ex-Director of European Commission - फोटो : ANI
भारत द्वारा कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 को निष्क्रिय करने की देश के साथ-साथ अंतरराष्ट्रीय पटल पर भी सराहना हो रही है। यूरोपीय आयोग के पूर्व निदेशक ब्रायन टोल ने जिनेवा में कहा अनुच्छेद 370 पर भारत का समर्थन करते हुए कहा कि, इसे हटाए जाने से कश्मीर में लोगों को सामान्य रूप से आर्थिक अवसर मिलेगा। सरकार के अनुसार, उन्हें भी आशा है कि यह कश्मीरियों के लिए अच्छा कदम साबित होगा। जहां तक बात इससे पाकिस्तान के गिलगित- बाल्टिस्तान को प्रभावित करने का है, तो यह तकनीकी रूप से भारत का हिस्सा है।
ब्रायन टोल ने कहा कि, यह एक ऐसा क्षेत्र है जहां पर आर्थिक विकास के लिए अवसरों की आवश्यकता है। यहां के लोगों को प्रासंगिक राजनीतिक निकायों में प्रतिनिधित्व करने की आवश्यकता है, इस क्षेत्र में आर्थिक मजबूती के लिए आवाज उठानी चाहिए, इसके लिए यहा जरूरी है कि चीन-पाक आर्थिक गलियारे को गिलगित-बाल्टिस्तान के लोगों के हित में होना चाहिए।



 
brian toll ex director of european commission article 370 economic opportunities
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

