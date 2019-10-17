बांग्लादेशी सिपाहियों ने बीएसएफ जवानों पर गोलियां चलाईं, एक की मौत

विज्ञापन

भारतीय मछुआरों को लेकर हुआ विवाद

West Bengal: Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) troops opened fire on Border Security Force (BSF) party who was trying to trace the Indian fisherman. Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh received bullet injuries on his head & the Constable/crew received bullet injuries on his right hand. — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019

West Bengal: Both injured Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were evacuated to nearest medical facility. Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh succumbed to injuries, he was declared brought dead. Injured Constable has been taken to Murshidabad Medical College & Hospital Behrampore. — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019

WB: Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) troops opened fire on BSF party which was trying to trace an Indian fisherman. Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh received bullet injuries on his head & later succumbed to his injuries. Another Constable has been taken to a hospital in Berhampore. pic.twitter.com/WKyLFxRBfv — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019

दो मछुआरों को सूचना देने के लिए भेजा

भारत-बांग्लादेश सीमा पर बांग्लादेश के जवानों ने गुरुवार को बीएसएफ जवानों पर एके-47 राइफल से गोलियां चला दी। इस घटना में बीएसएफ का एक जवान शहीद हो गया है जबकि एक घायल है। जानकारी के मुताबिक यह घटना गुरुवार सुबह करीब नौ बजे मुर्शिदाबाद जिले में काकमारिछर बॉर्डर पोस्ट की है।बॉर्डर गार्ड बांग्लादेश (बीजीबी) की ओर से की गई यह अप्रत्याशित हरकत की वजह से दोनों देशों के बीच तनाव बढ़ गया है। बीएसएफ प्रमुख वी.के. जौहरी ने अपने समकक्ष मेजर जनरल शफीनुल इस्लाम से हॉटलाइन पर बात की है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक बीजीबी के महानिदेशक ने मामले की पूरी जांच करने का भरोसा जताया है।भारतीय मछुआरों से जुड़े मुद्दे को सुलझाने के लिए बीएसएफ के जवान नाव से बीजीबी जवानों से बात करने पदमा नदी में गए थे। मगर मुश्किल तब शुरू हुई, जब बांग्लादेशी सिपाहियों ने उन तीन मछुआरों को पकड़ लिया, जिन्हें बीएसएफ ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा में मछली पकड़ने की अनुमति दी थी।

बीजीबी की टीम ने दो मछुआरों को यह कहते हुए भेज दिया कि वे बीएसएफ को बताएं कि एक मछुआरा उनकी गिरफ्त में है। इसके बाद 117वीं बटालियन के बीएसएफ पोस्ट कमांडर सब इंस्पेक्टर छह जवानों की टीम के साथ मोटरबोर्ट में मामले को सुलझाने पहुंचे थे।



दशकों से नहीं चली थी कोई गोली

भारत और बांग्लादेश के बीच संबंध काफी अच्छे रहे हैं और सीमा पर दशकों से कोई गोली नहीं चली है। इस वजह से यह घटना विचलित और हैरान करने वाली है। आधिकारिक सूत्रों के अनुसार हालात और न बिगड़ें, यह सुनिश्चित करने की कोशिश की जा रही है।

गृह और विदेश मंत्रालय ने ली जानकारी

इस अप्रत्याशित घटना ने नई दिल्ली को भी हैरत में डाल दिया है। बीएसएफ ने इस घटना की जानकारी गृह और विदेश मंत्रालय को इसकी जानकारी दी है।