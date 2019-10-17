शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Border Guard Bangladesh open fire at BSF troops one died and one injured

बांग्लादेशी सिपाहियों ने बीएसएफ जवानों पर गोलियां चलाईं, एक की मौत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 05:32 PM IST
भारत-बांग्लादेश सीमा
भारत-बांग्लादेश सीमा - फोटो : File
भारत-बांग्लादेश सीमा पर बांग्लादेश के जवानों ने गुरुवार को बीएसएफ जवानों पर एके-47 राइफल से गोलियां चला दी। इस घटना में बीएसएफ का एक जवान शहीद हो गया है जबकि एक घायल है। जानकारी के मुताबिक यह घटना गुरुवार सुबह करीब नौ बजे मुर्शिदाबाद जिले में काकमारिछर बॉर्डर पोस्ट की है।
बॉर्डर गार्ड बांग्लादेश (बीजीबी) की ओर से की गई यह अप्रत्याशित हरकत की वजह से दोनों देशों के बीच तनाव बढ़ गया है। बीएसएफ प्रमुख वी.के. जौहरी ने अपने समकक्ष मेजर जनरल शफीनुल इस्लाम से हॉटलाइन पर बात की है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक बीजीबी के महानिदेशक ने मामले की पूरी जांच करने का भरोसा जताया है। 

भारतीय मछुआरों को लेकर हुआ विवाद 

भारतीय मछुआरों से जुड़े मुद्दे को सुलझाने के लिए बीएसएफ के जवान नाव से बीजीबी जवानों से बात करने पदमा नदी में गए थे। मगर मुश्किल तब शुरू हुई, जब बांग्लादेशी सिपाहियों ने उन तीन मछुआरों को पकड़ लिया, जिन्हें बीएसएफ ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा में मछली पकड़ने की अनुमति दी थी। 

     

दो मछुआरों को सूचना देने के लिए भेजा 

बीजीबी की टीम ने दो मछुआरों को यह कहते हुए भेज दिया कि वे बीएसएफ को बताएं कि एक मछुआरा उनकी गिरफ्त में है। इसके बाद 117वीं बटालियन के बीएसएफ पोस्ट कमांडर सब इंस्पेक्टर छह जवानों की टीम के साथ मोटरबोर्ट में मामले को सुलझाने पहुंचे थे। 
 

दशकों से नहीं चली थी कोई गोली 

भारत और बांग्लादेश के बीच संबंध काफी अच्छे रहे हैं और सीमा पर दशकों से कोई गोली नहीं चली है। इस वजह से यह घटना विचलित और हैरान करने वाली है। आधिकारिक सूत्रों के अनुसार हालात और न बिगड़ें, यह सुनिश्चित करने की कोशिश की जा रही है। 

गृह और विदेश मंत्रालय ने ली जानकारी 

इस अप्रत्याशित घटना ने नई दिल्ली को भी हैरत में डाल दिया है। बीएसएफ ने इस घटना की जानकारी गृह और विदेश मंत्रालय को इसकी जानकारी दी है। 

 
bsf bangladesh bangladesh border border guards bangladesh
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

