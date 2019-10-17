बांग्लादेशी सिपाहियों ने बीएसएफ जवानों पर गोलियां चलाईं, एक की मौत

West Bengal: Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) troops opened fire on Border Security Force (BSF) party who was trying to trace the Indian fisherman. Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh received bullet injuries on his head & the Constable/crew received bullet injuries on his right hand.— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019
West Bengal: Both injured Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were evacuated to nearest medical facility. Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh succumbed to injuries, he was declared brought dead. Injured Constable has been taken to Murshidabad Medical College & Hospital Behrampore.— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019
WB: Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) troops opened fire on BSF party which was trying to trace an Indian fisherman. Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh received bullet injuries on his head & later succumbed to his injuries. Another Constable has been taken to a hospital in Berhampore. pic.twitter.com/WKyLFxRBfv— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019
बीजीबी की टीम ने दो मछुआरों को यह कहते हुए भेज दिया कि वे बीएसएफ को बताएं कि एक मछुआरा उनकी गिरफ्त में है। इसके बाद 117वीं बटालियन के बीएसएफ पोस्ट कमांडर सब इंस्पेक्टर छह जवानों की टीम के साथ मोटरबोर्ट में मामले को सुलझाने पहुंचे थे।
भारत और बांग्लादेश के बीच संबंध काफी अच्छे रहे हैं और सीमा पर दशकों से कोई गोली नहीं चली है। इस वजह से यह घटना विचलित और हैरान करने वाली है। आधिकारिक सूत्रों के अनुसार हालात और न बिगड़ें, यह सुनिश्चित करने की कोशिश की जा रही है।
इस अप्रत्याशित घटना ने नई दिल्ली को भी हैरत में डाल दिया है। बीएसएफ ने इस घटना की जानकारी गृह और विदेश मंत्रालय को इसकी जानकारी दी है।
