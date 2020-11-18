अफगानिस्तान के फरयाब प्रांत में बम धमाका, पुलिस प्रमुख सहित पांच सुरक्षाबलों की मौत

Five security personnel, including Safar Mohammad Bidar, the police chief of Qaramqul district in Faryab, killed in a roadside bomb blast in the province: Afghanistan's TOLOnews— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020
