इंडोनेशिया की राजधानी जकार्ता में विस्फोट, कई लोग हताहत

इंडोनेशिया की राजधानी जकार्ता में मंगलवार तड़के हुए विस्फोट में कई लोग घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने घटनास्थल को घेरकर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। यह आतंकवादी घटना है या नहीं इसको लेकर पुलिस ने कोई आधिकारिक बयान जारी नहीं किया है।

Blast reported in the Indonesian capital Jakarta says the police: AFP news agency