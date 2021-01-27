अफगानिस्तानः काबुल में एक बार फिर से आईडी धमाका, दो लोग घायल

An IED explosion struck a vehicle in Golayee Dawakhana area in the western part of Kabul, Afghanistan, leaving at least two people wounded, sources confirmed. It's the fourth explosion in the city today: TOLONews— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.